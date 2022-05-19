Placeholder while article actions load

SAN FRANCISCO — The deep, red scratch ran several inches from the side of Luka Doncic’s nose to the middle of his right cheek, a gnarly souvenir from his first taste of the Western Conference finals. Little had gone as planned, though the Dallas Mavericks guard was careful to betray no sign of pain or weakness in defeat.

“It’s good,” Doncic said of his battle scar. “Makes me look tough.”

Tough was better than ordinary, which is how Doncic had looked in the previous two hours against the Golden State Warriors. The Slovenian star might have slammed the door on Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in the second round, but he managed just 20 points on 6-for-18 shooting as Golden State claimed a 112-87 victory in Wednesday’s Game 1 at Chase Center.

As the blowout unfolded, the Warriors delivered the same message in multiple ways: Beating us will be much tougher than ousting the Suns. After all, Golden State is more experienced, more cohesive, more creative and more capable of matching up with Dallas’s spread attack than Phoenix.

“We’re super comfortable on this stage,” said Stephen Curry, who is playing in his sixth West finals in the past eight years. “We’re not skipping ahead in any part of this journey. We understand that we just won one game in the Western Conference finals and we have a lot of work left ahead of us to get back to the Finals.”

To knock out Curry’s Warriors and reach their first Finals since 2011, the Mavericks need three things to happen: Doncic must perform like the best player in the world; their complementary shooters must knock down three-pointers at a good clip; and their versatile defense must contain the Warriors’ improvisational attack. In the lopsided series opener, which saw Golden State lead by as many as 30 points, Dallas whiffed on all counts.

For the Mavericks, a certain level of game-to-game volatility is inevitable: they have attempted a league-leading 40.9 three-pointers per game in the playoffs, and Doncic’s 39 percent usage is the highest of any player who has logged at least 10 minutes in the postseason. This brand of dual dependence — committing so thoroughly to high-variance outside shooting while relying so heavily on a solo star — leaves the Mavericks prone to extraordinary victories and unsightly defeats.

The Warriors have endured their own clunky performances, most notably an embarrassing, turnover-filled Game 5 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round. But Golden State has a long track record of getting off on the right foot, winning 13 consecutive series openers at home and accumulating a remarkable 21-2 record in Game 1s since 2015.

Their dismantling of the Mavericks was a vintage showing: The Warriors played with flow and energy on both sides, uncorking a signature third-quarter run to blow open the game. Curry tap-danced backward into three-pointers, Draymond Green flexed after hustle plays and Golden State dominated the glass during another spotless night for the NBA’s longest-running show.

Curry has appeared in more career playoff games than all five Dallas starters combined, and it was evident early that the savvy Warriors were processing strategic adjustments more quickly than the opposition. After facing the long and physical Grizzlies in the second round, the Warriors looked freer as they drove to the basket against the small-ball Mavericks, who lack an elite rim-protector.

Green won’t take the same physical punishment against Dallas as he did against Memphis’s combination of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams, and Golden State won the paint battle thanks to quality contributions from unheralded center Kevon Looney. Seven Warriors finished in double figures as they picked apart the Mavericks with ease.

“The Memphis series shook us a bit from time to time, where for three quarters [the offense] didn’t seem to be clicking,” said Curry, who finished with a game-high 21 points and hit a pair of three-pointers during the crucial stretch early in the second half. “We do have the ability to turn it up pretty quickly. You don’t want to rely on that and play from behind a lot. But when you have that ability to create separation like we did in the third quarter, that’s a fun way to play.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors looked prepared for Doncic after facing Grizzlies star Ja Morant, another high-usage ballhandler with excellent vision. Golden State assigned Andrew Wiggins to be Doncic’s primary defender, applying full-court pressure and deploying the occasional zone defense in hopes of tiring him out and keeping him off balance. Wiggins, who finished with 19 points and five rebounds, has impressed on both ends during the first deep postseason run of his eight-year career.

“Doncic is as difficult a cover as there is in this league, and we just asked Wiggins to try to hound him,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said. “He did a fantastic job. Andrew is in a really good groove. He’s comfortable. He’s confident. He believes in the team and what we’re doing.”

With Doncic mostly neutralized by Wiggins, the Warriors were able to stay home on the Mavericks’ complementary scorers and aggressively contest their outside shots. Although Phoenix center Deandre Ayton had trouble keeping up with Dallas’s shooting big men, Golden State’s smaller lineups matched up neatly with those groups. The Mavericks shot 11-for-48 on three-pointers for the night, connecting on just 3-for-19 in the first quarter.

There was frustration but not wholesale panic from Dallas, which dropped openers to the Utah Jazz in the first round and to Phoenix in the conference semifinals. Doncic will surely settle in as the series continues, and Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd has pushed the right buttons to this point of the postseason.

Even so, the Warriors’ crisp execution made it clear that they will be a much tougher foe than the disjointed Jazz and the surprisingly wobbly Suns. Golden State’s tenured stars remain clear-eyed and motivated, while newcomers like Wiggins and Jordan Poole continue to rise to the occasion.

“Being around winners, a winning organization and future Hall of Famers, it’s been great,” Wiggins said. “We’ve got a chance here to do something special.”

