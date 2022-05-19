Ashley Hatch nets equalizer as shorthanded Spirit salvages draw in Portland

Placeholder while article actions load

The Washington Spirit again played without two of its best players in midfielder Andi Sullivan and defender Kelley O’Hara, but the reigning National Women’s Soccer league champions resembled their usual attacking self and rallied to earn a 1-1 road draw with the Portland Thorns. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the 57th minute, the Thorns (1-0-2) scored on their fourth shot of the game — and their first on goal — when Sophia Smith created just enough separation from Spirit defender Sam Staab before threading a clinical finish past goalie Aubrey Kingsbury just inside the far post.

Without Sullivan (calf) and O’Hara (hamstring) and staring at a deficit, Washington (1-1-1) faced the prospect of a second straight loss while battling a Portland side that began the year with two clean sheets. After its 1-0 loss to Angel City FC on Sunday, the team’s first regular season loss since last August, the Spirit lamented a lack of aggressiveness.

“First and foremost, we talked about our mentality when we step on the field,” forward Ashley Hatch said. “I don’t think we brought our best mentality [Sunday], and therefore our physicality lacked, last game. And then we also just talked about getting more numbers in the box and getting crosses in a little bit earlier.”

Only six minutes after the Thorns capitalized, Hatch delivered the equalizer when she leaped and nudged a cross from Anna Heilferty inside the post.

Washington continued to threaten a game-winner the rest of the way, playing through its star trio of Hatch, Ashley Sanchez and Trinity Rodman. In the 67th minute, Sanchez took a promising shot on a corner kick, but Portland goalkeeper Bella Bixby managed to direct it over the crossbar. Rodman later blitzed into an open space and took a point-blank shot that Bixby thwarted with a kick save.

“Those three, they’re tremendous,” Spirit Coach Kris Ward said of Hatch, Sanchez and Rodman. “They are a walking nightmare … or maybe they’re a sprinting nightmare for the opposition. You just don’t get a ton of time to breathe around them. They’re on you, and I think Trin showed that so many times, coming back to dispossess people. They think that they’ve got time, and she’s on top of them. They think that they’ve got time, and Sanchez is sprinting after them. And [Hatch] is always around to put in a tackle and get on them.”

In between, the Spirit appeared to score off a corner kick when Emily Sonnett tapped in a loose ball and sprinted toward the sideline to celebrate. But an official raised a flag for offside on the previous touch.

While Washington was celebrating, the Thorns put the ball down and generated a counter-advantage, and the referee let them play on (though no goal came of it). That exchange — the disallowed goal and the counter — drew the ire of Ward, who said the continuation “should never be allowed to happen.”

“Our team did fantastic,” Ward said. “Our team was so good. Portland’s team was also fantastic. There was another team that was out there, not so fantastic. But our team, I thought they were tremendous.”

Asked if he received any explanation for the offside call, Ward said, “We asked for a lot of things. It wasn’t coming.”

The Spirit finished with seven shots on goal to Portland’s three. Amber Brooks earned the start at defensive midfield and, in the first half, reached 10,000 minutes played for her NWSL career.

