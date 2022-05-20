Broadneck girls cruise to another Maryland 4A lacrosse title game

Placeholder while article actions load

A Sherwood midfielder sliced through the thick evening air and sprinted toward the goal with purpose. She found the back of the net and then some teammates to celebrate the opening tally of Friday night’s Maryland 4A girls’ lacrosse semifinal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Watching close by, several Broadneck Bruins barely registered a reaction. Last spring, a young Broadneck team captured the 4A crown, meaning these lights were no longer as bright. The Bruins had won this game before, and their nonchalance in an eventual 17-7 win suggested they believed they could do it again.

“We expect to get back to where we were,” junior midfielder Lexi Dupcak said. “They’re high expectations, but that’s where we’re at.”

Broadneck leveled the game at one within 20 seconds and never looked back. Five players scored the team’s first five goals, and by halftime the Bruins led by double digits. With a workmanlike precision and calm, the Bruins dismantled Sherwood on a muggy night in Gambrills.

Advertisement

“Going in with experience at a level like this is always going to help,” Broadneck Coach Katy Kelley said. “Not only did a lot of girls play in a game like this last year, but they’ve built trust in each other.”

With a win in hand before halftime, Broadneck (15-3) spread the wealth with efficiency. Eight players scored, led by Dupcak and sophomore attacker Olivia Orso with three apiece. The Bruins, seeking their fifth title and second pair of back-to-back championships in program history, know how to build momentum quickly.

“Oh, yeah, we can sense it,” junior midfielder Mary Moore said. “When our defense and our offense is all communicating, we’re rolling. It took us a few minutes to get into it tonight.”

Sherwood (13-4) made it this far last spring but fell to Arundel, another strong county program. On Friday, even as Broadneck dominated possession, Warriors sophomore midfielder Emma Walsh provided a bright spot for her team by scoring five of its seven goals.

Advertisement

The Bruins have a few days to recalibrate before the season finale. Early next week at Loyola University, they will face the winner of Saturday’s meeting between Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Urbana. Kelley remembers this stretch from last season and knows there is not much that can be altered or adjusted.

“It’s a grind [right now],” Kelley said. “At this point they’re kind of tired of my drills. So you go out there with a stick in your hand, you have a little fun and a little focus, and you move on to the next game.”

Broadneck boys move on

In the second game of the doubleheader at Crofton High, the Broadneck boys followed a similar script. In a 10-2 win over Urbana in a 4A semifinal, the Bruins looked poised and confident as they clamped down on the defending 3A champion Hawks.

“Those defensive guys deserve all the credit tonight,” Coach Jeff McGuire said. “I don’t think anybody got beat one-on-one tonight; everybody came ready to play.”

Advertisement

Urbana opened the scoring Friday, but Broadneck responded with five straight goals to claim a halftime lead. Urbana showed some signs of life just after the break, cutting the score to 5-2. Broadneck responded with another-five goal run, punching their ticket to Loyola University for the coming week’s final.

“We always want to be the more energetic team,” senior defenseman Nate Levicki said. “Lacrosse is such a momentum sport.”

The Bruins will face the winner of Saturday night’s other semifinal between Churchill and Sherwood.

GiftOutline Gift Article