For Howard softball, season turns joyous after coach’s tragic loss

Placeholder while article actions load

In mid-March after the second game of a doubleheader, Howard softball coach Tori Tyson and her players embraced longer and tighter than usual. The meaningful hugs had nothing to do with the Bison just having beaten visiting Norfolk State behind a no-hitter from ace Analise De La Roca. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tyson’s players instead wanted to make sure their coach knew how much support she had before embarking on an emotionally draining trip to New Jersey along with daughter Skylar, 8. The two were headed north to lay to rest Skyler’s father, Dylan Talley, who had died at 32 several weeks earlier.

Bison players continued to lift Tyson up with text messages during her and Skylar’s journey, assuring them that they were in their thoughts and that the team would play the rest of the season with the courage and strength their coach had demonstrated throughout an agonizing ordeal.

Advertisement

A little more than two months later, thanks to a torrid second half highlighted by winning the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship, Howard (31-22) is set to make the second NCAA tournament appearance in program history when it faces No. 2 seed Florida State (52-5) on Friday night in the Tallahassee region.

“These girls gave me grace when I needed it most,” said Tyson, who directed the Bison to a single-season school record for wins. “I’m hugging my team goodbye because I’m getting ready to go bury the man I made a child with, and like, wow. As I play this back, this is just like, unreal. They were letting me know it was okay that I wasn’t okay.”

The bond between Tyson and her players began well before the Bison qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2007.

The senior class is particularly close with Tyson, given that group was arriving when she took over in November 2018 following a stint as pitching coach at Maryland. The Bison finished 8-37 the previous year and won 39 games combined in the five seasons before Tyson was hired.

Advertisement

Players such as seniors Camille Navarro, Kalita Dennis and Xzarria Simmons, who took a leap of faith playing for a school without a softball tradition, were intrigued by Tyson’s vision of transforming Howard into an NCAA tournament regular and elevating the sport’s profile among historically Black colleges and universities.

Tyson, a former pitcher for Nebraska who was named team captain in 2011, had vowed to make minority representation and inclusion a priority when she received her first opportunity to run a program after beginning her coaching career at Bethune-Cookman.

Since coming to Howard, Tyson has made good on the pledge, providing underserved and financially disadvantaged children in and around the District an opportunity to attend a skills camp for a nominal fee through the Washington Nationals youth academy.

Advertisement

“I think that it’s our job now to just keep raising the bar,” Tyson said. “Winning helps establish culture. We just have to be honest about that. I think people try to shy away from it, and we’ve done a lot of little things and had a lot of little victories, but you kind of needed to have a breakthrough for everyone to believe that this is now the standard.”

Contributing significantly to the Bison’s ascent this season has been De La Roca, who transferred to Howard as a graduate student after playing three seasons at New Mexico State.

De La Roca leads Howard in wins with a 15-7 record and owns team highs in innings (133⅓) and strikeouts (90). The right-hander’s 3.05 ERA is second on the Bison behind senior Sydney Hixenbaugh’s 2.16.

De La Roca had befriended Tyson years ago playing for her father with the Corona Angels youth travel team while growing up in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles. Even then, Tyson was providing De La Roca with valuable pitching tips that remain in her arsenal.

Advertisement

Their long-standing relationship was among the beacons for Tyson when she was mired in such deep grief that leaving the house for evening practices became almost overwhelming.

“We all knew that Coach Tori was down and her daughter Skylar as well, so we just all really came together,” De La Roca said. “I feel like we got even closer and just really rallied around them, playing for each other, playing for her. I feel like us rallying behind her and being able to be there was just something special in that family dynamic.”

De La Roca tossed a complete game during a 5-4 victory over top-seeded Morgan State on Saturday in the nightcap of a doubleheader that clinched the MEAC title for the No. 2 seed Bison in Norfolk. The right-hander also went the full seven innings in the first game, surrendering three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in a 5-0 triumph.

Wow @MEACSports y'all ain't miss with this one! This year Sky and I have already experienced our lowest low and Saturday capped our highest high! God has been faithful to us thru it all!! ♥️🥹🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/u1AWswtknX — Tori Tyson (@ToriTyson) May 16, 2022

A light drizzle dotted the award ceremony on the field, and tears began streaming down Tyson’s face when she was named the tournament’s outstanding coach.

Advertisement

Amid the celebration, Skylar raised her arm and pointed toward the heavens. A double rainbow had appeared.

“I was just so blessed to be around the right people at the right time as I dealt with this heartache, and I dreamed of the day that Howard softball would win a MEAC championship,” Tyson said. “I got everything that I had dreamed of after coming from an extreme low. These moments, they change you, and I’ll be forever changed by this year and these people.”

GiftOutline Gift Article