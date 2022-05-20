Marriotts Ridge girls advance with chance to defend 3A lacrosse title

Placeholder while article actions load

With her Marriotts Ridge girls’ lacrosse team leading by three goals at halftime Friday night, attacker Maisy Clevenger still felt uncomfortable. The junior collected the draw to start the second half, sprinted downfield and looped around the goal before scoring 11 seconds into the period. Clevenger would score three times in the second half’s opening 10 minutes, powering Marriotts Ridge’s 13-7 win over Northern in the Maryland 3A semifinals at Paint Branch High in Burtonsville.

The Mustangs (14-4), last year’s 3A champion, will play Severna Park next week in the state championship game at Loyola University in Baltimore.

“Knowing what it feels like and knowing what it takes to get there and play at that level, it just pushes you harder,” said Clevenger, a Maryland commit who finished with four goals. “And it makes you push other people harder who didn't experience it before. We're all pumped because we've been in this exact position before. We just need to finish it.”

Marriott Ridge’s championship victory over C. Milton Wright last year reignited the Howard County program’s strong tradition following championship wins in 2011, 2013 and 2014. But after the Mustangs lost to Glenelg by 13 goals on April 20, they gathered for a discussion after the next day’s practice.

“That really set us back,” said attacker Sofie Bender, who scored four goals Friday. “We’re like, ‘We just have to work 10 times harder than we ever have and come together off the field.’ ”

After its win over top-seeded Northern (18-1), Marriotts Ridge is on a nine-game winning streak. At the center of that run has been Clevenger, who has scored 60 goals this season while inspired by her mother, Elizabeth, who is battling breast cancer. She has dreamed about starring for Marriotts Ridge since elementary school while watching her sisters, Shay, now a senior at Loyola, and Eloise, a sophomore at Maryland.

After Northern cut its deficit to three goals with five minutes remaining, Clevenger forced the ball out of an opponent’s stick, creating a breakaway for her teammates. Midfielder Hayley Lettinga scored moments later, and the Mustangs scored twice more in the final three minutes.

Despite having experience on this stage, Marriotts Ridge players couldn’t decide during their postgame photo if they should form a No. 1 sign with their hands or a hoof in honor of their mascot.

“Everybody goes in with goals at the start of the season, and we just got off a state championship run,” Coach Amanda Brady said. “So of course it’s fresh, and it’s exciting and it’s fun. Anybody would want to do that again.”

Severna Park wins thriller

Severna Park won the other 3A semifinal over Linganore, 12-11, on midfielder Regan McDonnell’s game-winning goal with 25 seconds remaining in Burtonsville.

The Falcons (18-2) are seeking their 15th state championship, which would tie them with Mount Hebron for the most in Maryland history.

“I was just like, ‘If not me, then who?’ ” McDonnell said. “So I just took it into my own hands, and I got it.”

Severna Park trailed, 11-10, when attacker Emma Marsh scored with 2:23 left. The Falcons won the ensuing draw and milked the clock until McDonnell’s goal.

