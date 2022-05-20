First-place Mystics get even deeper as overseas additions arrive

Placeholder while article actions load

ATLANTA — Elizabeth Williams won the Turkish league championship Sunday with Fenerbahce and was at the airport, prepared to fly out of the country, just hours later. She arrived in D.C. on Monday afternoon and took a physical for the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. The 2017 WNBA all-star flew to Atlanta to meet the team Wednesday and was soaked in sweat by the end of Thursday’s practice at the Zelnak Basketball Center on the campus of Georgia Tech.

Williams is slated to make her Mystics debut Friday against her previous team, the Atlanta Dream, as she continues a whirlwind week — leaving one championship team to join a contender.

“I’ve actually managed to sleep decently,” she said of the past few days. “I’m taking a lot of naps, so that’s helped me. But I usually crash at about 5. I think this is one of my quickest transitions from overseas. I usually have a couple more days. But I played overseas with [Minnesota’s Kayla McBride], and she played [Tuesday]. And something that she said … we’re just grateful to play the game and just have the opportunity to play. So I think I’m coming with that same mentality.”

The Mystics entered Thursday’s slate in a three-way tie for the best record in the league at 4-1, and they’re just now getting all of the pieces that Coach/General Manager Mike Thibault put together in the offseason.

Kennedy Burke returned from playing in Spain, joined the Mystics this week and provided valuable minutes in a win at the Dallas Wings on Tuesday. She finished with 10 points, three rebounds, three steals and an assist in 13 minutes.

Alysha Clark missed the season’s first three games as she continued to recover from a foot injury that sidelined her for all of 2021. Natasha Cloud missed a pair of games while in the WNBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols, and Tianna Hawkins missed one after a death in the family. Elena Delle Donne had a scheduled game off as the team manages her return from two back surgeries; she will be sidelined against the Dream for the same reason.

This is the roster that Thibault envisioned, and the Mystics already were playing like one of the best teams in the league. Now he has to figure out how to distribute minutes, but that’s a good problem to have.

“We just have so many possibilities,” he said. “The other thing that gets us excited is that you don’t have to play a lot of people huge minutes now. Last year we were exhausting our starters, and we don’t have to do that now. That’s going to be one of the harder parts of our job. … I do know that everybody’s going to kind of have their turn and there’s going to be some nights where somebody’s going to have to sit and just accept that their turn will come in a game or two. It’s just going to be a fact of life with this team.”

Williams will be thrown into the mix, but her role will evolve. The WNBA’s most improved player in 2016 could start against the Dream if Myisha Hines-Allen can’t go after suffering a quad contusion against the Wings. She left the game late in the first quarter and did not return. At Thursday’s practice, she did not participate in team drills.

Thibault brought in Williams, a first-team all-defensive selection in 2020, for her shot blocking, rebounding, screening and high field goal percentage around the basket. She watched Mystics games while in Turkey, and the organization sent her a video playbook. Williams knows the terminology, so Thibault expects the transition to be fairly smooth. The 6-foot-3 center wants the Mystics to be the best defensive team in the league — and they rank second in points allowed (74.8 per game) and opponent field goal percentage (41.3) in the early going.

So an already deep team just got deeper, and the win over the Wings was an example of what the Mystics can be. When the starters struggled and Washington fell behind by 13 late in the first quarter, the bench led the rally.

“The biggest thing about the bench — the Bench Mob — we pride ourselves in not having any letdown,” Hawkins said. “Regardless of if the first group is doing well or they’re doing bad, coming in with a lot of energy, a lot of confidence and just being ready to defend and just keep the game going.

“We know that [Burke] and Elizabeth are going to add some great pieces both offensively and defensively.”

