O’Connell captures another VISAA softball title, its 26th in 28 seasons

Katie Kutz was traveling back to Bishop O’Connell’s dugout after popping out to shortstop in the fourth inning when she passed by senior teammate Sasa Groome heading to the plate. “Toes off the line, she pitches in,” Kutz told Groome. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Groome, who normally crowds home plate, took Kutz’s advice and took a step away from it to give herself more room to swing. And on the first pitch she saw, she connected on a deep drive to left field.

Groome’s solo blast was the exclamation mark on a triumphant afternoon for the Knights, who defeated Potomac School, 7-2, to capture another Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association State championship Friday.

“I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t think it went out,” Groome said over the phone after the game in Sutherland. “I was just running my heart out and then it disappeared and I was like, ‘Oh wow, I got to hit a home run in my very last game.’ ”

It was O’Connell’s third-straight state title victory over Potomac and 26th VISAA state title over the past 28 seasons.

“We knew it was going to be a great game, both teams just playing their hearts out,” O’Connell Coach Suzy Willemssen said. “Potomac never quit, like we knew they wouldn’t, so we just had to focus on what we can do.”

The Knights (21-1) scored three runs in the opening inning to apply early pressure on the Panthers as the low-90s afternoon heat swelled. Potomac (19-2) responded with a pair of runs in the third frame, breaking O’Connell’s four-game shutout streak after a wild pitch by Kutz scored Yanna Bravewolf from third base.

But those two runs were all Potomac could muster. Kutz closed her stellar junior season in dominant fashion, throwing 14 strikeouts while giving up just three hits as the Knights found themselves atop their classification again.

“She put the team in positions to win by just keeping the scores down,” Willemssen said of O’Connell’s ace. “Just super consistent; you always know what you’re gonna get [from Kutz].”

It was a familiar scene for the Knights as they rushed Kutz on the mound after her last pitch zipped past a swinging Panthers batter.

For Groome, who spent all four years on O’Connell’s varsity squad and won three VISAA titles, the dogpile on the Dinwiddie Sports Complex field remained special.

“It was a very surreal thing even though I’ve been through it three times,” Groome said. “I was just so happy to have been able to … end my career with this big win.”

