St. Mary’s boys’ lacrosse falls short as it drops MIAA title game

As St. Mary’s players slowly gathered themselves and began walking off the field, their opponent remained audible. McDonogh’s celebration — complete with Gatorade baths, victory huddles and fans rushing the field — was difficult to ignore. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Saints, meanwhile, were left almost motionless after a 14-8 loss to the Eagles in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A conference boys’ lacrosse championship Friday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

St. Mary’s junior Gavin Burlace’s expression told it all. His eyes swollen and red, he had witnessed the labors of an otherwise successful season fall just short as the Saints were denied their first MIAA title since 2015.

“It was disappointing, but you got to be happy with the year we had,” Burlace said. “Coming in, no one really expected us to do anything. Everyone slept on us, but we fought every single game, pushed each other every day.”

St. Mary’s (17-3) previously edged McDonogh, 7-6, on April 19. But in the rematch a month later, this time with greater stakes, the Eagles built on an impressive postseason run that included a last-second goal against Boys’ Latin in their semifinal.

Freshman Brendan Millon supplied the clutch scoring strike in that game Tuesday. On Friday night, the star was his older brother, McCabe Millon, the Class of 2023’s No. 1 recruit and a Duke commit. St. Mary’s had fits defending him all night.

Asked about Millon, St. Mary’s Coach Victor Lilly credited the Eagles as a whole.

“McDonogh’s six offensive players is a force to reckon with, and that’s what got us tonight. … We don’t focus on one individual too much,” Lilly said.

Lilly said McDonogh outclassed his team in the fundamentals and on 50-50 balls.

Still, Lilly said, he was “excessively proud” of his team for the run it made. “They competed for 48 minutes for 20 games. … It stinks that we lost, but at the end of the day we had a heck of a season.”

Senior defenseman Riley Reese, the son of Maryland women’s coach Cathy Reese and a Terps commit, was left hoping his younger Saints teammates can make it one step further next season.

“The juniors that are coming up, they’ll step up,” Reese said. “We only lose a few starters; I think they’re in a good spot. … I think this will drive them to be the best they can be and win this next year.”

