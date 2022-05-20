Rookies shine as Mystics close out Dream to stay atop the standings

Placeholder while article actions load

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Shakira Austin and Rhyne Howard, old friends and foes from their Southeastern Conference days, were texting in the lead-up to their game Friday night. The rookies will forever be linked, as the Washington Mystics traded the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft to the Atlanta Dream and watched them select Howard first. Austin didn’t last much longer, going No. 3 to the Mystics.

The two met for the first time as professionals inside the Gateway Center Arena, their teams tied for first place in the Eastern Conference with 4-1 records. Austin had a message for Howard in those exchanges: Let’s put on a show.

The two did exactly that as Washington pulled out the 78-73 victory, moving into a tie with the Las Vegas Aces atop the league standings at 5-1.

Howard has taken the WNBA by storm, leading the league with 20.4 points and 3.4 three-pointers made per game. The Kentucky product clearly is the No. 1 option on a rebuilding team that needs everything it can get from her. She acknowledged before the game that she was hyped for the matchup, but the outwardly demure Howard did have one thought about facing Washington.

“It’s just another game, but, I mean, if I can show them what they’re missing out on, then that’s a bonus, too,” Howard said.

Austin is in a different position. The Mystics are deep and were expected to contend for a championship if healthy. General manager and head coach Mike Thibault previously said that their draft pick, whether it was No. 1 or No. 3, wasn’t going to have a heavy load. This week, he said Austin is demanding more minutes after she scored a career-high 20 points against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday. The former Ole Miss center got the start in Atlanta, with Elena Delle Donne having a scheduled day off.

“I just know that I’m built for it,” Austin said about her growing role. “ … I don’t think I need to wait.”

The two didn’t waste any time putting on a show. Austin was extremely aggressive from the outset, scoring eight of Washington’s first 11 points. Thibault had said his team needed to not let Howard get going from beyond the arc, but that didn’t happen. She knocked down a triple from the corner for Atlanta’s first points, then hit another from the top of the arc, another from the left wing and one more to finish the first quarter with 15 points.

Howard, who was slowed in the second quarter by foul trouble, finished with 21 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Austin called it a night with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Here’s what else to know about Friday’s game:

Welcoming Williams

Center Elizabeth Williams made her Mystics debut after returning from overseas after winning a Turkish league championship with Fenerbahce S.K. on Sunday. She flew in to meet the team in Atlanta on Wednesday and came off the bench against the team she played for last season. Williams finished with two points and five rebounds.

Third-quarter flip

The teams went into halftime tied at 44 after going back and forth during the first half. The Dream strung together a 12-0 run early in the third quarter to take a 56-46 lead as the Mystics’ offense got stagnant. Ariel Atkins took it upon herself, as she has several times this season, with a pair of baskets to stop the bleeding, and Washington closed the third quarter with an 8-2 run to cut the lead to 58-54.

Put it away

The Mystics closed the fourth quarter with an 11-3 run, making big plays with the game on the line. Natasha Cloud got a steal before Tianna Hawkins came up with a loose ball as bodies crashed to the floor and scooped it to Atkins, who hit the baseline jumper to go up 72-71 with a minute remaining. Hawkins hit a pair of free throws to go up 74-73 with 41.5 seconds left, and Howard had a jumper rim out on the other end with 29.4 seconds left, forcing the Dream to foul.

Cloud hit a pair of free throws before Atkins stole the ball and was fouled with 19 seconds left to put the game away. Atkins finished with 18 points and Cloud added 16.

