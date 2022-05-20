ATP, WTA won’t award ranking points for Wimbledon after Russia ban

Placeholder while article actions load

The ATP and WTA, the governing bodies of men’s and women’s tennis, on Friday took the unprecedented step to remove ranking points at Wimbledon, penalizing the oldest Grand Slam tournament after its decision last month to bar players from Russia and Belarus from this year’s competition because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental to our Tour,” the ATP said in a statement. “The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP Ranking system. It is also inconsistent with our Rankings agreement. Absent a change in circumstances, it is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022.”

“The WTA believes that individual athletes participating in an individual sport should not be penalized or prevented from competing solely because of their nationalities or the decisions made by the governments of their countries,” the organization later added in statement. “[WTA] will not honor its obligation to use the WTA Rankings for entry into Wimbledon and proceed with a partial field not based on merit, the WTA has made the difficult decision to not award WTA ranking points for this year’s Wimbledon Championships.”

Wimbledon’s decision in April prohibited a handful of the world’s top players from competing in the third of the year’s four Grand Slam tournaments, which runs from June 27 to July 10. That includes Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, the world’s No. 2 men’s player, and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the world’s fourth-ranked women’s player. Also affected are Russia’s Andrey Rublev, the world’s eighth-ranked men’s player; Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the No. 15 women’s player who has called for an end to the war; and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, a former world No. 1 now ranked 18th.

Wimbledon previously justified its decision by arguing that “it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players,” but that edict was swiftly condemned by Russia and some of the sport’s top players, including Rafael Nadal, who called the ban “very unfair,” and Novak Djokovic, who called it “crazy.”

Neither the ATP nor the WTA supported the ban, although the former called Russia’s invasion “reprehensible.” The WTA struck a similar tone in its Friday statement, saying, “The atrocities happening to millions of innocent people in Ukraine because of Russia’s unprovoked invasion are horrific and appalling. The WTA strongly condemns Russia’s ongoing attack.”

The ATP said its decision was about preventing a “damaging precedent for the rest of the Tour.” “Discrimination by individual tournaments is simply not viable on a Tour that operates in more than 30 countries,” the statement said.

Across sports as varied as soccer, auto racing, and track and field, Russian athletes have been banned or ejected since the invasion, which was carried out with Belarusian support. Sporting events have been pulled from Russia, and its national teams have been expelled from others such as the World Cup.

Wimbledon became the first Grand Slam tournament to take such an action. Next month’s French Open, the second of the sport’s Grand Slams, will allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete.

In its response to the ATP and WTA’s decisions, Wimbledon said its ban was made in accordance with the British government. The All England Club added that it is considering its options moving forward.

“We appreciate that opinions differ in relation to our decision to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to The Championships this year, and we deeply regret the impact of this decision on the individuals affected,” it said in a statement. “... We remain of the view that we have made the only viable decision for Wimbledon as a globally renowned sporting event and British institution, and we stand by the decision we have made.”

