Mount Hebron wins in OT to set up 3A lacrosse final vs. Severna Park

The moment that prolonged the Mount Hebron boys’ lacrosse team’s season can be traced back a decade to an Ellicott City neighborhood. Gavin Fleck and Keegan Ryan were children obsessed with lacrosse, and because their houses were a short walk from one another, they often met at nearby fields to play pickup gams. They also joined the same team in a Howard County recreational league.

In overtime of the Maryland 3A semifinals Saturday morning, the midfield duo perfected a play it has long practiced. As Fleck ran behind the goal, Ryan trailed him toward the net. Fleck stopped, turned and passed to Ryan, who scored the game-winner in Hebron’s 6-5 win over Linganore at Crofton High in Gambrills.

In the 3A championship game this coming week at Loyola University in Baltimore, Hebron (17-1) will play Severna Park, which defeated Catonsville in the other semifinal.

“It’s just those unspoken plays, where you don’t have to communicate,” said Fleck, a senior. “You can just look up and hit him with a pass.”

Hebron has claimed four state titles but hasn’t won since 2006. It last appeared in the state championship game in 2016, when it fell to Linganore (13-2) at Stevenson University.

Fleck and Ryan, a sophomore, watched that defeat and aspired to win a crown during their high school tenures. Both witnessed older siblings lose in championship games. This season, Hebron secured its first county title since 2007 and has won 15 consecutive games since losing to 4A favorite Broadneck in March.

“Right before we even started, we were out doing [players-only] practices. We had everyone showing up, and that's what was important,” Fleck said. “Everyone has the energy, the passion, and that's what makes the difference.”

On Saturday, the Vikings fell behind, 5-3, late in the third quarter. Hebron attackman Cooper Stockenberg scored in the period’s final seconds, and attackman Gianni Karam knotted the score with 4:08 remaining.

Entering overtime, Hebron Coach Michael McCarthy designed a similar play that spurred Karam’s goal. Hebron won the faceoff, and 22 seconds later Fleck and his teammates piled atop Ryan after his second goal of the game.

“We’ve practiced that a million times,” Ryan said, “so it’s just easy for us.”

Severna Park returns to title game

While attackman James Ruppert was excited his Severna Park team won last year’s 4A championship, the joy wasn’t what he imagined.

Ruppert had trained during the coronavirus pandemic to accomplish his childhood dream of joining the long line of Severna Park champions. Before the season, however, Ruppert broke his femur and was sidelined for about eight months.

A year has made a large difference for Ruppert. On Saturday afternoon in Gambrills, the senior had a hat trick as part of Severna Park’s offensive explosion in its 12-7 win over Catonsville. The Falcons (15-4) are seeking their sixth consecutive state crown.

“Watching from the sidelines last year just made me more motivated and determined to come back this year and go to states,” Ruppert said. “And here we are.”

While all of Severna Park’s Maryland-record 10 championships have come in the state’s highest classification, the Falcons dropped to 3A this season. Still, Saturday was a rematch of last year’s 4A championship game, which the Falcons won, 11-3.

Severna Park entered Saturday averaging roughly 15 goals per game but led just 4-3 at halftime. In the locker room during an extended break due to the heat, Severna Park players implored each other to raise their energy.

The Falcons then erupted for eight third-quarter goals to claim a 10-4 lead. Catonsville (18-1) had allowed one total goal in its three other playoff games with Maryland commit Brian Ruppel between the pipes.

“We’ve been able to get on some runs this year — three or four [goals],” Coach David Earl said. “But eight was just spectacular.”

On April 29, Severna Park fell to Broadneck in its first loss against a public school opponent since April 2018. The Falcons have not lost since, including a 13-6 win over the Bruins in the Anne Arundel County championship game May 9.

“After the first Broadneck game, we were kind of in a slump,” said attackman Nolan Zobori, who had three goals and five assists Saturday. “In the county championship, we kind of picked it up. We got our confidence back, and we’ve just been rolling since.”

