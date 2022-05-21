The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Preakness live updates Epicenter opens as the favorite without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike in field

Flowers adorn an area near the finish line ahead of Saturday's 147th running of the Preakness Stakes. (Julio Cortez/AP)
Updated May 21, 2022 at 3:17 p.m. EDT|Published May 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. EDT
The second leg of the 2022 Triple Crown has arrived with Saturday’s running of the 147th Preakness Stakes at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course. The nine-horse field will be without Rich Strike, who came from out-of-nowhere to win two weeks ago at the Kentucky Derby, but will not race again until next month’s Belmont Stakes, the third and final jewel in the Triple Crown. Just three of the 20 horses that ran the Derby two weeks ago will go off at Pimlico.

“Obviously, with our tremendous effort and win in the Derby it’s very, very tempting to alter our course and run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group,” Rich Strike owner Rick Dawson said last week in a statement. “However, after much discussion and consideration with my trainer, Eric Reed, and a few others, we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for [Rich Strike] is what’s best for our group.”

Follow along for live updates and analysis from the 2022 Preakness Stakes.

Odds, post positions and analysis for the 2022 Preakness Stakes

What you need to know

  • Coverage of the 147th Preakness Stakes can be seen on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo, beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern time Saturday. Post time is scheduled for 7:01 p.m.
  • Two of the top four Derby finishers will run in the Preakness, including runner-up Epicenter, who is the favorite Saturday. The other is Simplification, a three-year old who bears some similarities to Epicenter. Trainer D. Wayne Lukas, 86, is also at Pimlico with Secret Oath, who will look to become the seventh filly to win the Preakness, and just the third in the past 98 years.
  • It’s going to be hot at Pimlico Saturday, with temperatures expected to approach a record-high 97. Skies will be mainly sunny with just a few clouds and winds out of the southwest from 5-10 mph.
3:17 p.m.
Dave Sheinin: Despite this being the first full-capacity Preakness since 2019, Saturday’s crowd, at least as of midafternoon, appears to be smaller than the most recent pre-pandemic editions.That could be partly due to the intense heat, which had already reached 92 degrees by 3 p.m. Eastern, and was expected to top out at 94 later in the afternoon. Pimlico Race Course was outfitted with hydration station and misters in anticipation of the high temperatures.Also, the hometown Baltimore Orioles did the Preakness no favors by promoting uber-prospect Adley Rutschman, their heralded young catcher, to the major leagues on Saturday, with the apparent intention of starting him Saturday at Camden Yards — which could sway sports-minded fans in Baltimore to choose baseball over horse racing.The first eight races of Preakness Day have not been relatively noteworthy, other than the fact Joel Rosario and Steve Asmussen, the jockey-trainer team that will saddle favorite Epicenter in the Preakness, have already notched two wins, taking Jaxon Traveler to the winner’s circle in the Grade 3 Maryland Sprint Stakes and Joy’s Rocket in the Grade 3 Skipat Stakes.
Dave Sheinin, National baseball writer
