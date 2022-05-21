Preakness live updates Epicenter opens as the favorite without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike in field

The second leg of the 2022 Triple Crown has arrived with Saturday’s running of the 147th Preakness Stakes at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course. The nine-horse field will be without Rich Strike, who came from out-of-nowhere to win two weeks ago at the Kentucky Derby, but will not race again until next month’s Belmont Stakes, the third and final jewel in the Triple Crown. Just three of the 20 horses that ran the Derby two weeks ago will go off at Pimlico.
“Obviously, with our tremendous effort and win in the Derby it’s very, very tempting to alter our course and run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group,” Rich Strike owner Rick Dawson said last week in a statement. “However, after much discussion and consideration with my trainer, Eric Reed, and a few others, we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for [Rich Strike] is what’s best for our group.”
BALTIMORE — They make for quite the pair, the old man and the filly: D. Wayne Lukas in his white Stetson and ostrich-skin boots, Secret Oath with her calm, regal presence as the steam rises from her chestnut coat after a post-workout bath.
He’s 86, a constant presence this week in a folding chair at the end of the stakes barn at Pimlico Race Course, his mirrored aviators usually reflecting a semicircle of media members standing before him. She’s three, the Kentucky Oaks champion, sired by the great Arrogate. But the filly infuses the old man with a dose of youthful energy, and the legendary Lukas, in turn, has Secret Oath tuned to perfect pitch ahead of the biggest race of her life.
They have spent much of the past week rescuing the 147th Preakness Stakes from irrelevance. On Saturday evening, they will take their shot at winning it.
