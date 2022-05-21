Preakness live updates Epicenter opens as the favorite without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike in field

3:17 p.m.

Despite this being the first full-capacity Preakness since 2019, Saturday’s crowd, at least as of midafternoon, appears to be smaller than the most recent pre-pandemic editions.

That could be partly due to the intense heat, which had already reached 92 degrees by 3 p.m. Eastern, and was expected to top out at 94 later in the afternoon. Pimlico Race Course was outfitted with hydration station and misters in anticipation of the high temperatures.

Also, the hometown Baltimore Orioles did the Preakness no favors by promoting uber-prospect Adley Rutschman, their heralded young catcher, to the major leagues on Saturday, with the apparent intention of starting him Saturday at Camden Yards — which could sway sports-minded fans in Baltimore to choose baseball over horse racing.

The first eight races of Preakness Day have not been relatively noteworthy, other than the fact Joel Rosario and Steve Asmussen, the jockey-trainer team that will saddle favorite Epicenter in the Preakness, have already notched two wins, taking Jaxon Traveler to the winner’s circle in the Grade 3 Maryland Sprint Stakes and Joy’s Rocket in the Grade 3 Skipat Stakes.

Dave Sheinin , National baseball writer