As the French Open gets underway, Wimbledon drama can’t be avoided

PARIS — The French Open got underway Sunday, dodging passing showers and, for the most part, controversy that marred the Australian Open and threatens to embroil Wimbledon. In welcoming all players regardless of coronavirus vaccination status, the French Open is giving Novak Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked player and the defending champion here, the opportunity to contest his first major of the season after having been deported on the eve of the Australian Open because he’s not vaccinated. With a victory at Roland Garros, Djokovic would tie Rafael Nadal’s men’s record of 21 Grand Slam singles titles.

Also competing in Paris are players from Russia and Belarus, including second-ranked Daniil Medvedev on the men’s side and seventh-ranked Aryna Sabalenka among the women, despite their countries’ invasion of Ukraine. Russians and Belarusians will be banished from Wimbledon, but they won’t be the only players paying a price for the All England Club’s policy.

In a sharp rebuke to what they viewed as discrimination, the men’s and women’s pro tours announced Friday that they would withhold ranking points from all Wimbledon competitors this year. Short of a boycott, it was the most powerful weapon the ATP and WTA had to voice their discontent.

But in denying players the ability to earn ranking points, which are based largely on whether they successfully “defend” points earned during the same event in the previous year, the withholding of Wimbledon points will fall more harshly on those who performed best — such as Djokovic, Wimbledon’s 2021 victor.

Switching from hard court to clay and then to grass to contest the season’s first three majors in a six-month span demands fine adjustments in footwork and tactics as well as intense focus. This year, keeping up with the rapid-fire volleys of the sport’s latest controversy has added to that challenge amid deeply held differences over what constitutes fair play during a global crisis.

Though Wimbledon doesn’t begin until June 27, the issues of access and ranking points hung in the air Sunday at Roland Garros. American Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, said she fully supported the WTA’s decision.

“We worked really hard to try to make sure that everyone had a fair opportunity to play [at Wimbledon], and at the end of the day that’s not what happened,” she said of the WTA after advancing to the second round.

She voiced empathy for players such as 2021 Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova, who won’t be able to benefit from those points.

“I wish she could defend those points, but I think when you look at the principles and what our tour stands for, discrimination will never be tolerated,” Stephens said. “That’s exactly what’s happening. You have to stand behind your principles and what the tour stands for.”

England’s Cameron Norrie told the Guardian that he suspected some players might skip Wimbledon if denied the chance to earn ranking points. Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, for one, said he is likely to play.

“I love the grass, so I think despite the situation, I’m still thinking of doing it,” said the 18th-seeded Dimitrov, who advanced in straight sets. “Listen, it’s a tough go from whatever perspective you see it. For me personally, it’s just tough. … A lot of players in the locker room speak of always having that equal field and all that. But, listen, those are the circumstances.”

Russia’s Karen Khachanov bristled when asked about the topic following his first-round victory.

“I said already many times I was sad that this decision was taken by Wimbledon and that I was not allowed to compete,” said Khachanov, a 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinalist. “ … It’s a special tournament for all of us. At the end of the day, we are professional athletes. … We put effort every day in what we do and basically want to work, in a sense.

“I would lie to you if I said the whole situation doesn’t affect me. So at the end of the day, ATP, you know, did this decision. They wanted to show, you know, support in a way that there is no discrimination on tour. And at the end of the day, I just take it as whatever our governing bodies decide. I don’t want to be into debates if I agree or not agree. The decision is taken.”

Poland’s Magda Linette, who scored the day’s biggest upset by ousting sixth-ranked Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, said she is trying to keep her focus on this tournament.

“Obviously it’s going to affect me in some way. But I try not to really focus on it too much, and it’s Roland Garros right now,” she said. “I’m here; I just had a really tough match. I’d rather try to take it week by week and not really think about if Wimbledon will be less appealing.”

