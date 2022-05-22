With late three-goal flourish, Manchester City wins Premier League

Manchester City staged a thrilling comeback with a flurry of three goals in five minutes for a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa, edging Liverpool to win its sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons Sunday.
Over 38 games, City finished with 93 points to Liverpool’s 92 and held a 73-68 edge in goal differential. City’s win ends Liverpool’s unprecedented “quadruple” quest — the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League title. Liverpool can still win three, facing Real Madrid Saturday in the Champions League final in Paris. Jurgen Klopp, the team’s manager, took the turn of events Sunday in stride, telling NBC, “If you want to win big, you have to be ready to lose big.”
Pep Guardiola’s team won their fourth title in five seasons, but it took a late charge to get City over the top. Ilkay Gündogan, on as a substitute for Bernardo Silva, scored on a far-post header in the 76th minute, followed by Rodri’s two minutes after that and another by Gündogan in the 81st minute. Overall, the title is City’s eighth all-time; only Manchester United (20), Liverpool (19), Arsenal (13) and Everton (nine) have more championships.
The pitch quickly became the scene of chaos, with Aston Villa’s goalie Robin Olsen being struck several times as he sought to leave the field.
Shocking footage has emerged of Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen being assaulted numerous times whilst leaving the Etihad pitch. pic.twitter.com/yG0XIOAacs— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022
“It was an unbelievable game,” Gündoğan said (via the Associated Press). “We are human beings and, after going 2-0 down, the chances were just very, very small. But we had to do the simple things and scoring two goals quickly and then having 10 minutes to score the third one gave us the right lift.
“It was about getting that goal and then the momentum was on our side then were able to score three goals in just a few minutes. These are the days you look back to, it was an unbelievable game.”
With fans in Etihad and in Anfield erupting each time Wolverhampton and Aston Villa scored, the atmosphere was electric until the end, with Guardiola breaking down in tears at the final whistle.
Zinchenko broke down in tears after wrapping the Premier League trophy in the Ukrainian flag 🥺🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/AOeZv7DdKB— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 22, 2022
Oleksandr Zinchenko, the City player who is from Ukraine, was overcome as he wrapped the league trophy in the Ukrainian flag. “It’s unforgettable for me, for all Ukrainians which are starving, surviving in my country because of Russian aggression,” he said. “I’m so proud to be Ukrainian. I’d love to bring this title to Ukraine — they deserve it.”
What you need to read on international soccer
The U.S. men’s national soccer team qualified for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November. The World Cup draw is set. Here’s what that means for the USMNT.
Nine months after Denmark star midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field when his heart stopped during a Euro 2020 game, he returned to the pitch on which he was revived.
Some of the biggest stars of the U.S. women’s national team publicly criticized the U.S. Soccer Federation in the wake of allegations of abuse against male NWSL coaches.
Italy will miss the World Cup for the second straight time after being handed a stunning home loss by North Macedonia, 1-0, during a playoff semifinal.
Read more soccer news.