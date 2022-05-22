The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Mito Pereira, Matthew Fitzpatrick chase first major victory

Mito Pereira of Chile had the lead after three rounds at the PGA Championship. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
By
Updated May 22, 2022 at 1:25 p.m. EDT|Published May 22, 2022 at 1:24 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

The 104th PGA Championship has been cruel to some of golf’s biggest names. Past major winners like Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott all missed the cut. So did Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay, the No. 1 and No. 5 players in the world. Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner in his second tournament back after his serious car crash, was forced to withdraw Saturday night.

In their absence, several young players without any major championship wins have been battling at the top of the leader board. Entering Sunday’s final round, the top six players included Mito Pereira — who entered Sunday with a three-shot lead — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young, Abraham Ancer and Seamus Power. Four of them are in their 20s, and none has won a major. American major winners Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas, who are paired together, began the day at 2 under par, seven shots behind Pereira.

Follow along for live coverage of the final round at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

Here’s what to know

  • The final round is airing on CBS, with coverage set to conclude at 7 p.m. Eastern. ESPN Plus is streaming featured groups and featured hole coverage. Paramount Plus is streaming the CBS telecast.
  • The final four pairings include Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas (teeing off at 1:55 p.m.); Abraham Ancer and Seamus Power (2:15 p.m.); Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young (2:25) and Mito Pereira and Matthew Fitzpatrick (2:35).
  • Tulsa’s Southern Hills is hosting the PGA Championship for a record fifth time. The par-70 course, which opened in 1936, was renovated by architect Gil Hanse in 2019 to modernize the layout and more closely resemble the original design.
Loading...