Live updates Mito Pereira, Matthew Fitzpatrick chase first major victory

The 104th PGA Championship has been cruel to some of golf’s biggest names. Past major winners like Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott all missed the cut. So did Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay, the No. 1 and No. 5 players in the world. Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner in his second tournament back after his serious car crash, was forced to withdraw Saturday night.
In their absence, several young players without any major championship wins have been battling at the top of the leader board. Entering Sunday’s final round, the top six players included Mito Pereira — who entered Sunday with a three-shot lead — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young, Abraham Ancer and Seamus Power. Four of them are in their 20s, and none has won a major. American major winners Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas, who are paired together, began the day at 2 under par, seven shots behind Pereira.
Follow along for live coverage of the final round at Southern Hills in Tulsa.
Here’s what to know
- The final round is airing on CBS, with coverage set to conclude at 7 p.m. Eastern. ESPN Plus is streaming featured groups and featured hole coverage. Paramount Plus is streaming the CBS telecast.
- The final four pairings include Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas (teeing off at 1:55 p.m.); Abraham Ancer and Seamus Power (2:15 p.m.); Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young (2:25) and Mito Pereira and Matthew Fitzpatrick (2:35).
- Tulsa’s Southern Hills is hosting the PGA Championship for a record fifth time. The par-70 course, which opened in 1936, was renovated by architect Gil Hanse in 2019 to modernize the layout and more closely resemble the original design.
At PGA, reigning champ Phil Mickelson's absence is 'elephant in the room'
TULSA — Here in the hot hills of northeast Oklahoma, Phil Mickelson once entered the players’ locker room at the end of the 2001 U.S. Open and stood at a sink in front of a mirror at 0 for 33 as a pro in major tournaments, his face epitomizing that athletic combination of spent and bummed.
Surely now for the 104th PGA Championship at this same Southern Hills, he would appear for a mass feting at a fine 6 for 115 in majors, a curtain call to his historic bow at Kiawah Island in South Carolina last year, where giddy swarms with beery veins followed golf’s oldest major winner ever up No. 18 beside the Atlantic.
Instead, while other defending champions have missed the defending part because of injury — Rory McIlroy at the 2015 British Open and Tiger Woods at the 2008 PGA, to name two — Mickelson has become the first to miss out because he made some vile comments about murder and execution published three months prior. It’s another nadir in his newfound role as ignoble recluse who has missed both the Masters and the PGA in firestorm avoidance.
After a cold, cruel day at the PGA, unheralded Mito Pereira emergesReturn to menu
TULSA — They’re dwarves, technically, the four par-3 holes of Southern Hills. They’re Nos. 6, 8, 11 and 14, but they ought to go by names such as Nasty, Beastly, Ornery and Just Plain Mean (which would be No. 6). They conspired with Ohio State-vs.-Michigan kind of weather Saturday to fluster the extraordinary golfers of the 104th PGA Championship, and they helped shape matters into one funky leader board.
The top of that leader board features players with world rankings of 100, 17, 30, 38, 21 and 42 after a day of autumn wind and 50-something temperatures and brooding clouds. It features only one top-10 player, No. 9 Justin Thomas, and he just spent Saturday riding bumpily across six bogeys and two birdies for a 74 that dropped him seven shots off the pace. He played the four dwarves in bogey, par, par and par, even if he did miss a six-footer on No. 6 that left him half-crumpled in disbelief.
At the top of the board at 9 under par stood one Guillermo “Mito” Pereira, a 27-year-old Chilean ranked 100th who actually had the nerve to birdie No. 14 after a rash of bogeys that saw his stunning four-shot lead whittled to one. By the end, once he birdied Nos. 13, 14 and 18, he had rebuilt that lead to three.
