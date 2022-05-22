Live updates Mito Pereira, Matthew Fitzpatrick chase first major victory

TULSA — They’re dwarves, technically, the four par-3 holes of Southern Hills. They’re Nos. 6, 8, 11 and 14, but they ought to go by names such as Nasty, Beastly, Ornery and Just Plain Mean (which would be No. 6). They conspired with Ohio State-vs.-Michigan kind of weather Saturday to fluster the extraordinary golfers of the 104th PGA Championship, and they helped shape matters into one funky leader board.

The top of that leader board features players with world rankings of 100, 17, 30, 38, 21 and 42 after a day of autumn wind and 50-something temperatures and brooding clouds. It features only one top-10 player, No. 9 Justin Thomas, and he just spent Saturday riding bumpily across six bogeys and two birdies for a 74 that dropped him seven shots off the pace. He played the four dwarves in bogey, par, par and par, even if he did miss a six-footer on No. 6 that left him half-crumpled in disbelief.