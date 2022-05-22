Sage Steele recovering after errant shot hits her at PGA Championship

Read more golf news

Phil Mickelson: At the PGA Championship, 2021 winner Phil Mickelson’s absence is the “elephant in the room.”

John Feinstein: Mickelson’s self-inflicted collapse keeps getting sadder, and his legacy will never be the same.

Golfing while Black: Twenty-five years after Tiger Woods’s arrival, golf is still overwhelmingly White. HBCUs (and one NBA champion) are hoping to change that.

Barry Svrluga: Rory McIlroy, once a carefree phenom, has grown into the conscience of golf.