Archbishop Spalding wins MIAA baseball title in special moment for senior standout

Placeholder while article actions load

BEL AIR, Md. — After the first inning of Monday night’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference baseball championship game, Archbishop Spalding’s Brady Hannon ran to the mound and carved the letters “GEH” into the dirt. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was a special game for Hannon. The senior was in the midst of avenging Spalding’s championship loss from the year before, but he still stopped to pay homage to his late father, Glenn E. Hannon.

Hannon died unexpectedly April 24 at 55. Brady bonded over baseball with Glenn, a former Division I pitcher at Maine.

His presence surrounded the Cavaliers’ second baseman as his team came out victorious, 7-2, against John Carroll at the Harford Sports Complex to secure a title for the first time since 2016.

“I feel him all the time,” Hannon said. “But this time it was special.”

A strong effort on the mound from Maryland Baltimore County commit Eddie Sargent and clutch hits from Maryland-bound Caleb Estes secured the victory, but it was Hannon who raised the championship plaque as his teammates celebrated. Spalding (26-4) has many experienced players, but Coach Joe Palumbo chalked up his team’s title run to the players’ relationships — particularly how they supported Hannon.

Advertisement

“The way they rallied around him and his family and they came together,” Palumbo said, “they love each other as brothers.”

After dominating the conference — going 14-0 in the regular season and undefeated in the league tournament — the Cavaliers sensed danger early when Sargent allowed two runs to John Carroll (16-12) in the third. Once his team responded with a two-run double from Estes, Sargent said he got his composure back as he retired the final 12 batters he faced, finishing with 12 strikeouts in a complete game.

Hannon was the first to score on Estes’s double, and with that came the start of seven unanswered runs. Spalding finally got to raise its trophy, and Hannon made the moment count.

“I wish he was here to see it, but nothing’s really going to top this in my baseball memory,” he said of his father. “This might be my last game ever — and a great way to end it.”

Indian Creek extends B series

Indian Creek (19-10) willed its way to a final game in the MIAA B Conference title series with a dominant 10-0 win over St. Paul’s (20-8).

It was do-or-die for the Eagles, but they beat the Crusaders via the mercy rule thanks to strong games from Riley Handwerger and Christopher Kokoski. The deciding game will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Harford Sports Complex.

GiftOutline Gift Article