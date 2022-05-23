Jimmie Johnson, driving a different car, learns about Indy 500 speed

Placeholder while article actions load

Intrigued by the sport and perhaps seeking to refuel his need for speed after winning seven NASCAR championships, Jimmie Johnson will be at the wheel in Sunday’s Indy 500, driving at speeds he’s never reached before. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In April, his No. 48 Carvana/American Legion Dallara-Honda hit 227.900 mph on Lap 129 — the fastest lap of his career.

“Man, that’s really boogieing,” Johnson, driving for Chip Ganassi Racing, told NBC Sports. “This is the reason why I wanted to become an IndyCar driver. I wanted to experience driving a really fast racecar really fast.”

He may have gotten a little more than he bargained for Sunday with a shot at winning the pole on the line. Traveling at 230 mph, his car went into a spectacular sideways slide on the first turn of his first lap. As he drifted close to the wall, Johnson shot left and averted a crash.

Advertisement

“Anybody got clean underwear I can use? That was close,” Johnson, who has posted some of the fastest laps in Indy history and is a four-time winner of the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, said of the save (via the Indy Star). “You just don’t know what grip you’re gonna have until you get sent around the corner, and we’re certainly on the aggressive side with our settings, and just didn’t have enough there to hold the car.”

WHAT A SAVE, @JIMMIEJOHNSON!



Jimmie saves it on the first corner of his qualifying run. He'll start on the first four rows in his first #Indy500. pic.twitter.com/q3PVJdz3qi — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 22, 2022

Johnson will be a rookie in the race, which has a field average of 231.023 mph that is the fastest in the 106-year history of the 200 laps around the 2.5-mile oval. There will be 11 rows of three drivers each, with the first three rows decided by shootouts and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner, taking the pole after a four-lap average of 234.046 mph.

Johnson will occupy the 12th position after being behind a mic for last year’s race. When asked about reaching speeds last month that he had never topped before, he couldn’t keep from smiling.

Advertisement

“You notice it,” he said. “It’s a very cool sensation. Now I understand why when I’ve asked any of these guys, any of my friends that are drivers here, what it’s like to go fast around here, they have a smile that I’ve always wondered what it’s like.”

Although Johnson hadn’t been at full power at that point, he admitted he was “starting to get that grin. I look forward to having that big smile that all these guys have experienced.”

On Sunday, he attributed his wobble to “inexperience ultimately.” He recovered on his next lap, but his four-lap average of 231.264 was last in the session after he had been third fastest during an earlier two-hour practice. The difference was that the sky was cloudy and the track cool for the practice. When the shootout began, the sun was warming the track.

“I think the sunlight on the track and the track temp coming up, and these conditions, just trying to find that right balance in the racecar,” Johnson said (via the Associated Press). “These guys are so good at what they do in these trickier conditions. I just need a bit more experience.”

Advertisement

The speeds were bracing for even a veteran like Dixon, who has taken the pole position for the race five times in his career. “Ohhh, man, this place does it to you every time,” Dixon told reporters as he held up his shaking hands. “Oh, my God.”

Romain Grosjean, also an Indy 500 rookie, called it “scary” and said last week that 230 mph laps cause moments of “tight butt.”

Johnson left NASCAR at the end of 2020 with an eye toward moving to IndyCar, if he could convince his wife, Chani, that it was safe. He attended his first Indy 500 last May, with Chani learning that the aeroscreen IndyCar added in 2020 improved the safety of drivers’ exposed heads. Ganassi had a place for both Johnson and Tony Kanaan, while Carvana, the sponsor, was on board for the race. All Johnson had to do was drive.

He did — finishing sixth in his IndyCar oval debut in March at Texas Motor Speedway. On Sunday he’ll be one of seven rookies in the field.

“I’ve run so many laps in the SIM, driven so many laps in my head, I was up early and ready to get after it,” Johnson told the AP last week. “I feel pretty at home here.”

GiftOutline Gift Article