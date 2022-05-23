Josh Donaldson suspended one game for calling Tim Anderson ‘Jackie’

Placeholder while article actions load

Donaldson said he made the comment as a joke, saying he meant it as a reference to a 2019 Sports Illustrated story in which Anderson said he feels like “today’s Jackie Robinson” in that he is “getting to the point where I need to change the game.” He told reporters he and Anderson had joked about it in the past.

“So if something has changed from that, like my meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist,” Donaldson said.

Anderson did not share in the joke, calling the comment “disrespectful” and saying, “I don’t play like that.” His manager and teammates didn’t see any humor in the reference either. White Sox Manager Tony LaRussa called it “racist” and closer Liam Hendriks said Donaldson’s story made no sense.

“Usually you have inside jokes with people you get along with — not people who don’t get along at all,” Hendriks told the Athletic. “So that statement right there was complete [crap].”

Donaldson will appeal the suspension, which means he would be eligible to play for the Yankees tonight against the Baltimore Orioles under normal circumstances. As it happens, the Yankees placed Donaldson on the coronavirus injured list Monday afternoon. He will not be able to serve a suspension, should it stand on appeal, until he is active again.

Shortly after the suspension was announced, White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz tweeted his dismay that Donaldson’s punishment was not more severe.

“Just one game. We all saw his malice at third a week ago, then this comment with the ridiculous excuse that followed. What’s the point or message behind a 1 game suspension? This is incredibly disappointing and plain frustrating.”

The “malice at third” Katz referenced was a hard tag Donaldson applied to Anderson when the teams met last week, an attempt to push him off the bag with which Anderson took issue, inciting a benches-clearing dispute. Donaldson also stirred frustration on the South Side with comments made to White Sox ace Lucas Giolito about sticky stuff last year.

MLB said it issued the suspension after talking to the individuals involved in the incident and called Donaldson’s comment “inappropriate.”

“There is no dispute over what was said on the field,” the league’s statement read. “Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions.”

The White Sox were not scheduled to play Monday, meaning Anderson and his teammates were not readily available to local reporters for comment about the suspension. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said Donaldson had not tested positive for the coronavirus by the time he addressed reporters Monday afternoon, but that the 36-year-old was experiencing symptoms and was too ill to play Monday night.

