Naomi Osaka’s French Open return ends in a first-round loss

PARIS — Naomi Osaka’s return to the French Open was short-lived, with the former world No. 1 ousted by American Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4 in the first round. It marked the second time in as many Grand Slams that Anisimova has beaten Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion. Anisimova’s three-set victory at the Australian Open in January, which was settled by a tiebreaker, was technically an upset.

On a drizzly Monday morning in Paris, before a sparse crowd at Court Suzanne Lenglen, Anisimova was the favored player, as the tournament’s 27th seed, while Osaka, a former No. 1 whose ranking has slipped to 38th, entered the tournament without the protection that seeded players enjoy against formidable first-round opponents.

“When you see Naomi Osaka in the first round, you don’t think it’s going to be easy,” Anisimova said during her on-court interview. “It was a very tough match.”

Osaka declared herself pleased to be back at Roland Garros during a genial news conference on the eve of the tournament — her first time back since she withdrew from last year’s event after winning her opener under threat of sanctions for her decision not to participate in mandatory post-match news conferences.

Osaka’s decision, which she later explained was to safeguard her emotional well-being from the dynamic of a group of reporters asking “questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or … questions that bring doubt into our minds,” started a broader conversation about athletes’ mental health and the obligation of sports organizations to provide appropriate support services.

Osaka, 24, has not advanced beyond the third round at the French Open, the only major contested on clay. All four of her Grand Slam titles have come on hard courts: the U.S. Open, in 2018 and 2020; and the Australian Open, 2019 and 2021.

On Monday, the 20-year-old Anisimova, a 2019 French Open semifinalist, proved a particularly difficult opponent, the more consistent and confident player.

Osaka committed 29 unforced errors to 13 winners and landed only 45 percent of her first serves. She overcame an early deficit in the opening set, only to get broken again, serving at 5-5, on a double-fault.

A tight second set turned on the same glitch — an Osaka double fault, at 3-3 — and Anisimova went on to serve out the match on a backhand down-the-line winner.

