Qudus Wahab returns to Georgetown after single season at Maryland

Qudus Wahab has decided to return to Georgetown via the transfer portal, the school announced Monday, an unexpected move for a player who left the program a year ago. Wahab transferred out of Georgetown before last season and played a single year at Maryland before entering the portal for the second time in two seasons.

“It’s good to come home to a fanbase and a system that I am familiar and comfortable with,” Wahab said in a statement. “There will be a lot of new faces on the team and coaching staff that I have built a good relationship with recently, which makes this transition easier.

“I am excited to play with and work with my new Hoya team. I think coming back to the Hilltop will prepare me even more for my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.”

Wahab started 31 games with the Terrapins in the 2021-22 season and averaged 7.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. The 6-foot-11 center’s points, rebounds and minutes, however, were all down from his sophomore year at Georgetown, when he was the leading rebounder and second-leading scorer. Wahab was named to the all-Big East tournament first team after averaging 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds as the Hoyas won the conference tournament in 2021.

His departure after the 2020-21 season was unexpected, as Coach Patrick Ewing had constantly praised Wahab and repeatedly said he could develop into one of the best centers in program history.

“I’m happy to see Qudus Wahab back on the Hilltop,” Ewing said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to him helping us get to where we want to be as a team and for our staff to help in his development and his growth.”

Maryland struggled to a 15-17 record last season and lost in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. Mark Turgeon, who was in his 11th season leading the program, stepped down eight games into the campaign as he and the university mutually agreed to part ways.

Nearly all of Georgetown’s roster has turned over this offseason, with players transferring in and out. Donald Carey, who was the first captain to be named since Ewing took over the program, left to join new Terrapins Coach Kevin Willard in College Park. Collin Holloway, Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard, Jalin Billingsley and Kobe Clark already entered the portal from the 2021-22 roster. Aminu Mohammed and Dante Harris are the only two regular starters expected to return.

Georgetown has added guard Brandon Murray (LSU), guard Primo Spears (Duquesne), guard Jay Heath (Arizona State), forward Akok Akok (Connecticut), forward Bradley Ezewiro (LSU) and forward Bryson Mozone (South Carolina Upstate), plus incoming freshmen guard Denver Anglin and forward D’Ante Bass.

The Hoyas finished 6-25 last season, went winless in the Big East and set a program record with 21 straight losses.

