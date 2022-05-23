St. Albans puts happy capper on season with DCSAA lacrosse championship

Placeholder while article actions load

St. Albans attackman James DiOrio began playing lacrosse about 12 years ago, but the senior is undecided about playing in college. If his final game came in the D.C. State State Athletic Association championship on Sunday afternoon, he’d be content. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight St. Albans defeated Sidwell Friends, 17-4, at Catholic University to cap an up-and-down season with its first championship since it won the Interstate Athletic Conference in 2007.

“It’s great to go out on a high note,” said DiOrio, who scored four goals. “I couldn’t ask for anything better with all the guys that I love. It’s great going home with a banner.”

St. Albans (14-9) began the season with strong wins over DeMatha, Churchill and Landon. After a series of injuries, the Bulldogs dropped four consecutive games, including an IAC quarterfinals loss to Georgetown Prep.

While other top private schools skipped the inaugural DCSAA tournament, St. Albans was committed to participating. Players’ final high school memories will be of posing for photos with a trophy and collecting black championship sweatshirts on a humid day.

“We had a tough ending in the IAC, so this is really nice,” said attackman Bob Gross, who scored four goals and will play for Amherst next year. “It was a blast.”

— Kyle Melnick

Track and field

As event officials calculated the final score of Wednesday’s District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association track championship, McKinley Tech gathered in relative silence.

After putting on a clinic during the first day of the city championship, then repeating that success the following day, it was all but certain the Trainers would be hoisting their second DCIAA championship in three seasons.

Nevertheless, nervous energy radiate from their makeshift huddle until the event’s announcer read the final results.

“We’d performed really well both days, but I think that the nerves had more to do with wanting to win for Coach Lambert,” McKinley Tech Coach Nathaniel Metts said. “So until the job was officially done, we were all a bit tight.”

In April, Deborah Lambert, one of Metts’s primary assistants, died after a brief bout with cancer. It came as a shock to the program.

“It seemed like one day, she was fine and her usual happy self, then the next she was being diagnosed with cancer,” Metts said. “Then a few months later, she was gone. It was really tough on our staff because we’re all really close, but it was truly traumatic for the kids.”

Following Lambert’s death, the Trainers decided they would honor her by winning the city championship, despite fielding a team that lacked star power.

As the season progressed, McKinley Tech’s strength-in-numbers approach proved capable of getting the job done.

“It probably sounds weird to say this, but Coach dying sort of gave us a boost,” senior Andre Samuel said. “Like, we all loved her and wanted to win for her, so we just locked in and focused on getting the title for her. We weren’t worrying about what other teams had. All we cared about was getting better and beating the man next to us at the meet.”

Led by Samuel’s first-place finish in the 800 meters and freshman Alexander Williams reaching the podium for the discus and triple jump, the Trainers received contributions from nearly everyone.

McKinley Tech effectively shut the door on second-place Wilson, when its 4×400 relay of Samuel, Williams, Devin Monroe and David Banu took home gold after Wilson was disqualified.

“So if you focus on just doing your job and being sound in your technique you’re always going to have a chance to beat the man next to you,” Metts said. “Regardless of the times or distances jumped by your opponents, the mission is a go until it’s completed.”

— Tramel Raggs

Soccer

The postseason has begun in Northern Virginia, meaning this week is a fraught one for many teams, as the stakes for each match are suddenly raised. Park View Coach Arturo Jimenez has been through this plenty of times before and often relies on the same message as his team begins playoff soccer: have fun.

“I preach it every year,” Jimenez said. “I tell them this is just a little thing that happens in life. Big things are going to come. But this is something to enjoy.”

He is especially adamant on that message this season. After 22 seasons as the coach at Park View, Jimenez plans to retire this spring.

“It’s exciting and maybe a bit sad,” Jimenez said. “It’s gratifying just to be out here every day, watching these kids play at a high level.”

The Patriots, who will face Dominion on Tuesday in the Dulles District semifinals, will aim to give their coach an eighth district title, a fourth region title or maybe even a second state championship. As they do so, their coach simply asks that they enjoy it.

“That’s all I ever want,” Jimenez said. “Enjoy this moment.”

— Michael Errigo

Baseball

St. Anselm’s Abbey is made up of a collection of athletes, many of whom consider baseball a second or third sport.

So sometimes it takes a while for the team to reach its peak. By the time the Panthers (10-8) defended their Potomac Valley Athletic Conference tournament title, though, the group was thriving.

A 4-1 win over Washington Waldorf last week secured a fourth consecutive PVAC championship for the Panthers.

“They came together as a team all year,” Coach Paul Wofsy said. “They’re good athletes, they did their best and they got better. They worked very hard and that’s what I will remember from this team.”

As a freshman Max Breton moved between junior varsity and varsity, and then the coronavirus pandemic shortened or altered his next two years. With 2022 being his first chance to play a full season, he was the ace pitcher for the Panthers. Breton pitched six strong inning in the title game before hurting his knee running the bases. Niko Miranda came in to close out the final inning.

— Jacob Richman

Tennis

Northern Virginia schools faced stiff competition at the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association boys’ tennis tournament last week.

In the Division I quarterfinals on Tuesday, Episcopal fell, 5-0, to St. Christopher’s, the dominant force throughout the tournament and state title winners. O’Connell couldn’t slow down No. 2 seed Collegiate, losing 5-0.

Fresh off a loss in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference championship, the Potomac boys challenged Trinity Episcopal, but a last-minute coronavirus exposure caused complications in the lineup, leading to a loss.

Paul VI was closest to victory in the quarterfinals, playing a tug-of-war match with Norfolk Academy. After their third-place finish at the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament this month, the Panthers relied on a strong doubles team, Nico Diaz and Luke Saylor, as well as a deep singles lineup but fell, 5-4.

The VISAA tournament signals the end of the season for private schools in the state. Public school teams are still gearing up for the Virginia High School League championships next month.

— Aaron Credeur

