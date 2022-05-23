A thunderstorm can’t keep Maret softball from another DCSAA title

Placeholder while article actions load

The Maret softball team was three outs away from its second consecutive D.C. State Athletic Association title Sunday. And despite St. John’s putting two runners on base with nobody out in the seventh inning, pitcher CJ Roy had a four-run lead to work with. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Then, lightning flashed in the sky. The once-bustling Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy field emptied moments later, and the rest of the final inning was pushed to Monday.

“We all knew what we had to do when we came out on the field today,” Roy said. “It was definitely a little bit of a weight hanging over our head with the three outs, but we got it done.”

Despite yielding two runs Monday, the Frogs again emerged victorious against the Cadets. Roy’s seven-strikeout complete game — along with her first-inning home run and third-inning double — led to a 7-5 victory.

It wasn’t the first time hoisting the DCSAA trophy for many of Maret’s players, who shockingly overcame a six-run deficit in the final inning of last year’s title game to claim a 7-6 win over the Cadets. But for first-year coach Janet Reed, sprinting onto the field in celebration of a state championship was a new feeling.

“Just so much excitement,” Reed said. “... They really showed us what it means to put in that fight, put in the work and to be a complete team and show the teamwork that they can do.”

Maret’s victory didn’t come handily: St. John’s (15-11) had a 3-2 lead in the sixth. But with two runners on and Maret (15-2) looking to move ahead, thunder began to rumble.

Just as the game was about to turn in Maret’s favor, it was delayed for an hour by rain. But for Roy, who was dealing with the effects of the afternoon heat and a quad injury, the pause proved advantageous as the Frogs rested in the parking lot.

“I wasn’t feeling too great,” she said. “... So I hydrated; everyone took the time to hydrate, fuel up. I definitely think [the rain delay] was a blessing in disguise.”

As the rain subsided, the floodgates opened for Maret. The rally, capped by a Roy lineout that brought Brycen Bonilla home from third, turned the Frogs’ one-run deficit into a 6-3 lead.

“I just told them to stay hot,” Reed said. “The rain break was not going to kill our momentum … and it didn’t. I was like, ‘Just stay focused, hit the ball, play like we know how to play, keep it going the way we’ve been doing it the whole game.’ ”

Maret added another run in the seventh before the lightning flashed, but that merely delayed the Frogs’ celebration.

