Tuscarora softball enters playoffs undefeated and well-equipped on the mound

Coach Bridget Bowles Kemp has the benefit of choice. Her Tuscarora softball team has two dominant pitchers, juniors Lillie Wools and Lindsey Mullen, who have helped the Huskies steamroll to a 19-0 record — the program’s first undefeated regular season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The pair have combined to strike out 222 batters and allow just eight runs in 109 innings.

Wools has thrived on off-speed pitches en route to a 1.07 ERA, while Mullen sports a 0.20 ERA built on her devastating riseball. The defense behind them has helped by sporting a .976 fielding percentage.

If Wools starts and Mullen follows, batters are faced with an abrupt change in speed and location.

“It’s so hard to adjust from sitting on a change-up to then try chasing a riseball right with Lindsey,” Kemp said.

The inverse is just as difficult when Mullens starts; batters try to catch up to her riseball only to then have to recalibrate for Wools.

As the Huskies enter the playoffs as one of the top teams in Virginia, Kemp seemingly can’t go wrong with whom she decides to start and use in relief.

“It’s going to depend on who we’re playing,” Kemp said. “It’s going to depend on what the team’s feeling … how we perform [fielding] in practice.”

— Varun Shankar

Lacrosse

Though the Paul VI Panthers were disappointed after losing in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I championship game, they left Richmond on Saturday morning with confidence.

In reaching the VISAA title game for the first time, the Panthers gained belief that they can compete with the top teams in the D.C. area and in the United States. Two days before its 11-6 loss to St. Anne’s-Belfield in the title game, Paul VI defeated national power St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes for the first time in the semifinals.

“We showed against St. Stephen’s what’s possible,” Coach Rich Hayden said. “They executed our game plan exactly as we needed to. If we would have had that same level of execution [Saturday], I think certainly it’s a closer game.”

Typically an afterthought, Paul VI (18-5) reached this year’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference semifinals and posted the best record in the Chantilly program’s history. In its previous full season in 2019, Paul VI finished a win above .500.

Players cried on the sideline after Saturday's defeat, but the team expects to return eight starters next season.

“Coach always tells us to just work to get 1 percent better every day,” Hayden recalled defender Bailey Gurley telling teammates postgame. “We did that this year. Every day we worked to get a little bit better, and look where we are.”

— Kyle Melnick

Soccer

It had been 20 years since Thomas Jefferson had won a district title, but heading into this postseason there were plenty of signs this could be the team to end the drought. Most importantly, it had the talent. It also had the experience, going 7-1 in district play in the regular season. To cement their legacy in program history, all these Colonials needed to do was execute.

With a win over Hayfield on Friday, the Colonials (12-4) earned that district title. The Hawks had been the only National District team to beat Thomas Jefferson during the regular season, making the championship game a good measuring stick of how far it had come.

“We knew that, with the talent we had, this was the year if we could stay focused and stay healthy,” Coach Prem Singh said. “We had a goal, and we made it happen.”

The Colonials lost just two seniors from last year’s team and added a group of talented freshmen, but this season got off to a rocky start. The Colonials started 1-3-0, dropping three straight by a combined score of 8-2. But the team found its footing in time, developing the chemistry necessary to capitalize on its talent. Since that stretch, the Colonials have won 11 of 12.

“It wasn’t a problem to get this team to jell,” Singh said. “These girls from T.J. are extremely responsible, extremely hard-working. They connect easily. And that’s why we’ve been so successful.”

— Michael Errigo

