Commanders resume offseason workouts without Terry McLaurin, Chase Young

The Washington Commanders first open session of organized team activities was marked more by its absences than participants. The most notable was star wideout Terry McLaurin, who is apparently unhappy with his contract negotiations and has escalated his holdout by not attending workouts in Ashburn, including the rainy one Tuesday morning.

“We’ve had communications with [McLaurin and his agent],” said Coach Ron Rivera, declining to get into specifics. “We’ve been working with them. It’s just a matter of time.”

The other three absent players — defensive end Chase Young, defensive end Montez Sweat, wide receiver Cam Sims — had extenuating circumstances. Rivera said Sims was attending the birth of his child; Sweat had a “personal thing”; and Young, who’s been rehabbing the torn ACL in his right knee in Colorado for a significant portion of the offseason, was following a plan recommended to him by doctors.

Rivera said he expects Sweat and Sims to return soon and for Young to join his teammates before the end of voluntary OTAs on June 8. Washington has mandatory veteran minicamp from June 16-18.

Some of Carson Wentz’s first throws as a Commander during practice Tuesday pic.twitter.com/F37NSkMIlC — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 24, 2022

A couple players, including running back Antonio Gibson, said it felt odd to be on the field without McLaurin. The 26-year-old wideout has been one of the franchise’s most reliable players since he arrived in 2019, as well as, by all accounts, a model teammate.

The negotiations have, in a small way, already begun affecting the team. The first-round pick, Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, said he hasn’t yet had the chance to speak with McLaurin. Washington wants to avoid missing any offseason practice time — defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio recently blamed that for the unit’s slow start last year — especially with new quarterback Carson Wentz.

But defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who was negotiating a new contract last offseason, said he understood McLaurin’s decision. Last spring, amid frustrating negotiations, he sat out a week of OTAs, eventually signing a new contract just before the start of training camp.

“It's tough,” he said. “Everyone says, 'Don't take it personal,' but your whole life is about to change, so it's a very personal experience. And I see it from both sides: the organizational side and the player side. I'm always going to side with the player because I'm a player. But I'm sure they're going to handle it the right way. Terry's a guy that you want to build a team around. He represents everything we want to build here, so I'm confident we'll get something done.”

Receiver Curtis Samuel, who was roommates with McLaurin at Ohio State and still refers to him as a brother, said he’s spoken to McLaurin but wanted to keep those conversations private.

“[The contract is] just something he gotta take care of,” he said. “I'm looking forward to whenever he comes back, and I'm wishing the best for him.”

Possible stadium target in Loudoun

The Commanders are currently negotiating an option-to-purchase agreement at Waterside, a planned development of shops and offices in Loudoun County, Va., according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person also confirmed a Washington Business Journal report that the franchise made a previous offer to acquire Waterside, which is now the Loudoun Quarries, but that it was rejected by the Chantilly Crushed Stone, the owner of the quarry.

Washington recently struck a similar agreement with Woodbridge, in Prince William.

Wentz takes the field

Carson Wentz threw his first passers in a Commanders practice jersey Tuesday. He looked poised despite the rain, and several teammates, including receiver Curtis Samuel, said they noticed his veteran presence and arm strength.

Near the end of practice, depth cornerback Corn Elder made a leaping interception over the middle, unofficially the first pick of Wentz’s career in Washington. Top corner William Jackson III grinned and joked the defense enjoyed welcoming Wentz.

“That was very important,” he said. “That was a tone-setter right there.”

Washington’s LBs led by Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis pic.twitter.com/sjklLXqW23 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 24, 2022

Rivera’s stadium wish list

On Tuesday, Rivera said his only involvement in the stadium search has been to champion what he’d like in a new facility. He listed the team’s extensive spatial needs, including office space, meeting rooms, an equipment room, training room, weight room and locker room.

“Room. Lots of room,” he said of his primary focus. “Seriously, because you run out of it very quickly. … We've gotta make it adequate for our players.”

Rivera was asked if he thought putting a stadium in Virginia would alienate parts of the fan base.

“If we go out and play hard and play good football and win some games, I don’t think it matters where we are, as long as we’re in the DMV,” he said. “We’ll be able to get our fan base back. And again, we’ve gotta do our part.”

Allen, who grew up in Northern Virginia and attended Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, said he would “love” a stadium in the area.

“I hope I'm here when the stadium is finished,” he added.

No joint practice

The Commanders will not hold joint practices this preseason, Rivera said. The Commanders slate — vs. Carolina, at Kansas City, at Baltimore — will be its whole program. Washington’s deal to host training camp in Richmond expired last year, which means it may spend its entire preseason in Ashburn.

