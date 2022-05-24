Huntingtown lacrosse keeps rising but falls in Maryland 2A title game

Placeholder while article actions load

BALTIMORE — While coaching boys’ basketball at Plum Point Middle School in 2015, Peter Kerwin was impressed by a sixth-grader at tryouts. Chad Connolly wasn’t the most talented player, but he left every practice with scraped knees after diving for loose balls. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kerwin, also the Huntingtown boys’ lacrosse coach, decided then that Connolly would help the Hurricanes become a contender when he arrived at the Calvert County high school three years later.

With Connolly a senior, Huntingtown realized that vision this season as it reached its first 2A championship game. But the Hurricanes could not complete a perfect season Tuesday; they fell, 11-7, to Kent Island at Loyola University.

“We talked about this as freshmen,” senior defenseman Koy Greenwell said. “We expected it. Obviously, not the result that we wanted, but it’s awesome to put the school on the map.”

After losing to Marriotts Ridge by a goal in last year’s quarterfinals, Huntingtown players were confident they could compete with any Maryland opponent. In Southern Maryland, where interest in the sport doesn’t compare with its popularity in Baltimore-area counties, many Huntingtown athletes grew up playing football and only learned lacrosse in high school.

Huntingtown (19-1) accomplished more milestones this season, defeating Anne Arundel County contender South River in April and then Easton in the state semifinals last week. The Hurricanes received a boost when Connolly, a midfielder who signed with Navy, returned in late April from a labrum injury he suffered in football season. He had expected to be sidelined until June.

“It was good news getting out of physical therapy much faster than expected,” Connolly said. “Being able to come back and help my team was everything.”

Huntingtown fell behind by four against Kent Island (19-1) before Connolly put the Hurricanes on the board with 4:13 remaining in the first half. Midfielder Austin Welch, who will play football at West Virginia, dominated the faceoff circle. The senior went through the motions learning lacrosse his freshman year of 2019 before becoming enamored with taking faceoffs the next season.

The Hurricanes took advantage of that possession in the fourth quarter. With 8:19 to go, attackman Nate Duvall cut Huntingtown’s deficit to one. Kent Island then scored with 5:55 remaining and twice more in the final 90 seconds to hold on.

“Huntingtown’s not going away,” Kerwin said. “[The seniors] have given the younger group kind of the recipe of what it takes. We have a lot of confidence that our juniors can fill that void and show that we come back and we’re better than we are this year.”

