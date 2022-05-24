NFL considers eliminating the Pro Bowl

ATLANTA — The NFL is considering the possible elimination of the annual Pro Bowl game, potentially replacing it with other events to honor all-star players and showcase their on-field skills.
According to that person, the league is dissatisfied with the quality of play in the Pro Bowl and is considering alternatives to the game that could include a seven-on-seven passing competition. Such a move would allow quarterbacks, receivers and defensive players to compete without any tackling or blocking.
No decisions were made Tuesday, and it wasn’t immediately clear when or if the league would consider a formal proposal on the matter.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials have been critical in the past of the quality of play at the Pro Bowl, with players reluctant to risk injuries during what amounts to an exhibition game with nothing at stake. But the game has continued to draw decent television viewership and the NFL thus far has resisted eliminating the game entirely.
The league also said Tuesday that it will keep the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis in 2023 and 2024.
The NFL has been considering moving the event to another city but, for now, will keep it in its longtime home venue. The scouting combine has been based in Indianapolis since 1987.
Dallas and Los Angeles had been mentioned as potential alternatives.
Analysis: If the NFL Draft offers an annual snapshot of what NFL teams believe about team building, then it showed that wide receivers are more valuable than ever.
Jerry Brewer: “In this NFL draft, patience defeated desperation for once. Quarterback-deprived teams heeded the warnings and didn’t reach for the first passer they saw throw a spiral.”
HBCU prospects: In the past year, the NFL and other advocates have ensured HBCU players receive chances to prove themselves that they previously lacked. Few took advantage more than Virginia State safety Will Adams.
Diversity, equity and inclusion: The league enacted new diversity measures as Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin said he is not confident that the NFL’s next set of minority hiring initiatives necessarily will be effective.
Watch football smarter: Gaps | QB protection | Pass routes | Route concepts | Pass coverage