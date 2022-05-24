The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
NFL considers eliminating the Pro Bowl

May 24, 2022 at 1:51 p.m. EDT
The NFL is considering the potential elimination of the Pro Bowl game. (Ted S. Warren/AP)
ATLANTA — The NFL is considering the possible elimination of the annual Pro Bowl game, potentially replacing it with other events to honor all-star players and showcase their on-field skills.

The issue was discussed by team owners and league officials during Tuesday’s quarterly NFL owners’ meeting at an Atlanta hotel, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

According to that person, the league is dissatisfied with the quality of play in the Pro Bowl and is considering alternatives to the game that could include a seven-on-seven passing competition. Such a move would allow quarterbacks, receivers and defensive players to compete without any tackling or blocking.

NFL holds diversity seminar ahead of owners’ meeting

No decisions were made Tuesday, and it wasn’t immediately clear when or if the league would consider a formal proposal on the matter.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials have been critical in the past of the quality of play at the Pro Bowl, with players reluctant to risk injuries during what amounts to an exhibition game with nothing at stake. But the game has continued to draw decent television viewership and the NFL thus far has resisted eliminating the game entirely.

The league also said Tuesday that it will keep the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis in 2023 and 2024.

The NFL has been considering moving the event to another city but, for now, will keep it in its longtime home venue. The scouting combine has been based in Indianapolis since 1987.

Dallas and Los Angeles had been mentioned as potential alternatives.

