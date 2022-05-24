Southern boys’ lacrosse wins 1A title, fulfills goal to replicate 2017

Placeholder while article actions load

BALTIMORE — After their Maryland 1A semifinal win Friday, the Southern boys’ lacrosse seniors spent the 75-minute bus ride from Havre de Grace to Harwood reminiscing on the 2017 state championship game. As middle school friends, many of them watched the Bulldogs claim their first championship from Stevenson University’s bleachers and began aspiring to secure their own trophy.

Soon after they accomplished that objective with a 14-7 win over Fallston on Tuesday night for the 1A championship, they sprinted to their classmates in Loyola University’s bleachers. Defenseman Jackson Germann asked a friend to throw his iPhone onto the turf so players could begin taking celebration photos before the medal presentation.

The Anne Arundel County program’s second title and first since 2017 was a long time coming for its seniors.

“Our motto this year was: They’re on the tracks, and the train’s coming through,” senior attackman Ryan Gregoire said. “It didn’t matter who they put in front of us; we’re going to go out and give it our best.”

Coaching one of the county’s smallest schools, Brendan Brace often reminds his players to maintain their confidence after falling to larger schools. This spring, Southern (14-5) lost by double-digits to powerhouses Severna Park and Broadneck — defeats Brace believes prepared the Bulldogs for weaker postseason competition.

Players maintain perspective by viewing photos in the school’s locker room of the 2017 team, which won after the Bulldogs lost in their previous four championship game appearances. After a 15-10 loss to Smithsburg in last year’s semifinals, Southern players featured a screenshot of that score on their phones’ lock screens.

“We were so confident,” said senior midfielder Garrett Simi, who scored four goals against Fallston (15-4). “We knew from the beginning of the season we had it. I just knew I had to come out firing this year, and that's exactly what we did.”

Against Fallston, last year’s champion, Southern built a 5-1 lead by the first quarter’s conclusion. The Bulldogs jumped on all of its Harford County opponent’s mistakes. When a Fallston player botched a pass midway through the second quarter, Gregoire scooped the ball as it hit the field and scored one of his four goals on a breakaway seconds later.

Possessing a 9-4 halftime edge, Southern continued to dominate 64 seconds into the second half, when defenseman Jackson Seymour, from midfield, passed to defenseman Cody Hitchcock near the top of the crease for a goal. The Cougars wouldn’t come within five goals the remainder of the game.

“We wanted it more tonight,” attackman Carter Moon said. “We came out firing right away and never took our foot off the gas.”

