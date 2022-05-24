What questions do you have about the Nationals? Ask The Post.

Greetings, questioners. The Nationals are not particularly good. That doesn’t mean they aren’t their own brand of interesting. There are things going on with ownership (the team could be sold), things going on with management (General Manager Mike Rizzo and Manager Dave Martinez have contracts with options that need to be exercised), and things going on with players (Juan Soto would be a lovely candidate for an extension, Stephen Strasburg makes a rehab start Tuesday).
Oh, and they have the second-worst record in all of baseball.
Because of all of that, we thought it would be a good idea to bring in Nationals beat writer Jesse Dougherty to help me answer your questions about every level of the organization. We’ll start answering at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Feel free to submit your questions well in advance. See you then!
Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage of the Nationals: