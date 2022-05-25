Quarterback Colin Kaepernick lands workout with Raiders

Placeholder while article actions load

Colin Kaepernick is one step closer to making a return to the league. Attempting to end his NFL banishment that stemmed from after he began the movement of players protesting during the national anthem, the quarterback was scheduled to work out Wednesday for the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a person familiar with the situation.

It was not immediately clear whether the Raiders will sign Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in the 2016 season for the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick, 34, recently has redoubled his efforts to resume his NFL career, conducting a series of well-publicized workouts in various cities. Kaepernick also threw passes during halftime of Michigan’s spring game. The Wolverines are coached by Jim Harbaugh, formerly Kaepernick’s coach with the 49ers.

“I can help make you a better team, I can help you win games,” Kaepernick told WXYZ’s Jeanna Trotman that day. “I know right now the situation likely won’t allow me to come in, step into a starting role. I know I’ll be able to work my way to that though and show that very quickly."

Advertisement

He was expected to work out Wednesday in front of Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels, General Manager Dave Ziegler and other team officials. Mark Davis, the team’s owner, recently expressed public support for Kaepernick’s bid to return to pro football. If Kaepernick returns to the NFL, it likely will be as a backup. The Raiders have an established starter at quarterback in Derek Carr.

“Listen, I believe in Colin Kaepernick and he deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League,” Davis told NBC last month. “I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

While with the 49ers during the 2016 season, Kaepernick did not stand for the anthem, as he sought to draw attention to racial inequality and police mistreatment of minorities. Other NFL players subsequently joined the protest movement.

Advertisement

The protests during the anthem became a polarizing national controversy, amplified when then-President Trump said during a 2017 rally that any player who knelt during the anthem was a “son of a bitch.” Trump framed the players’ protests as a debate about patriotism and respecting the American flag, while players maintained they were about systemic racism and police reform.

NFL owners tinkered with the league’s anthem policy while Kaepernick became an outcast, going unsigned by any team after he left the 49ers following the 2016 season. The Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens showed interest but did not sign him.

In 2019, Kaepernick reached a settlement with the league and its teams of the collusion grievance that he’d brought accusing them of conspiring, in violation of the collective bargaining agreement, to keep him out of the NFL. A related collusion grievance by safety Eric Reid, Kaepernick’s former 49ers teammate who protested alongside him, also was resolved.

Advertisement

Later that year, the NFL attempted to arrange a workout for Kaepernick in front of teams, only to have the event unravel amid a dispute over a liability waiver and other details. Kaepernick instead held his own workout at an Atlanta-area high school.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said that day. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why. I came out here and showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running — stop running from the truth, stop running from the people.”

Goodell, the NFL commissioner, said in the summer of 2020 — amid the national unrest over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer — that the NFL had been wrong to ignore those players who’d spoken out about police brutality.

Advertisement

“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” Goodell said then in a video released by the NFL. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”

Kaepernick played college football at the University of Nevada and once was a standout player who helped the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance.

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll said earlier this offseason that Kaepernick had demonstrated in his workouts that he still had impressive on-field abilities.

“He’s running around,” Carroll said in March at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Fla. “He’s throwing the ball. You can tell the distance that he’s throwing the ball. You can get a sense of the velocity. There’s comments from the players that he works out with … He’s doing a nice job presenting himself.”

Kaepernick’s discussions with the Seahawks were not moving forward at that point.

“Our conversations have not progressed since the early connection that we made,” Carroll said in March. “I’ve watched a bunch of his workouts … to kind of keep me up with what’s going on. He’s really working hard. He’s all over the country, traveling around, getting his workouts in. So he’s still competing for it.”

GiftOutline Gift Article