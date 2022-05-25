Nationals shut out Dodgers as Erick Fedde, bullpen come through

Placeholder while article actions load

Tanner Rainey ran out of the bullpen in the ninth inning at Nationals Park with his team clinging to a one-run lead Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was an unfamiliar site, as Rainey hadn’t had a save opportunity at home since April 19 — also the date of his last save. Rainey had blown two save opportunities on the road since.

The closer made things interesting by allowing two runners to reach base, but he salvaged a 1-0 victory for the Nationals against one of the league’s best offenses, finishing a game in which the lone run came on César Hernández’s single in the sixth to score Victor Robles.

That run, and Rainey’s scoreless ninth, helped Erick Fedde earn a win as he continued a productive May with six innings of four-hit ball.

Fedde endured a rough April, pitching to a 6.00 ERA and lasting five or fewer innings in all four of his starts. In five starts since then, he has allowed six runs over 27.2 innings (1.99 ERA). His ERA for the season has dropped to 3.55.

Fedde walked only one batter Wednesday — former National Trea Turner in the third — and was able to mix his pitches to strike out six: three on sinkers, one on a curveball and two on cutters.

After four innings he had thrown 75 pitches, and it looked like he might have another short outing, especially as he stared at a Dodgers lineup for a third time through the order. But Manager Dave Martinez kept him in the game, and the 29-year old right-hander came through.

In the fifth inning, Fedde worked around a first-pitch double by Hanser Alberto. A fielder’s choice retired Alberto at third, and then Fedde induced a double play from Turner, making for a quick, six-pitch inning.

Fedde threw just nine more pitches in the sixth, working to preserve a bullpen that used seven arms in the first two games. Carl Edwards Jr., Kyle Finnegan and Rainey each pitched an inning to finish the deal Wednesday.

The Nationals entered the day with the fewest save opportunities in the majors (eight). The team’s last save came a week earlier when Victor Arano cleaned up after Rainey blew an opportunity against the Marlins.

In this one, Rainey retired the leadoff batter before walking Max Muncy. He then allowed a single to Gavin Lux but got Cody Bellinger to pop out and Will Smith to line out sharply to right field on a ball that carried to the warning track.

It was the Nats’ second shutout victory of the season — the other also 1-0 in that April 19 game Rainey closed against the Diamondbacks.

What happened in Joe Ross’s rehab start in Harrisburg on Tuesday night? Ross was pulled from his outing following three innings after he experienced tightness in his right elbow. Martinez said he was concerned but wouldn’t jump to conclusions until the team got the results of Ross’s MRI on Wednesday.

Martinez said before the outing that the plan was for Ros to pitch four innings and roughly 60 pitches. Ross was throwing up to 95 MPH through the first two innings, but his velocity began to drop and he felt sore after the third inning — a discouraging end to his first rehab start since having a bone spur removed from his elbow in early March.

How was Stephen Strasburg feeling after his Tuesday outing? Strasburg said Wednesday he felt his typical post-start soreness following his rehab appearance, in which where he threw 61 pitches over 2⅔ innings in Fredericksburg.

Martinez said he assumes Strasburg will pitch in Fredericksburg for his next rehab start, too. The plan is for Strasburg to stay on a normal five-day schedule as he works his way back.

“I’m not the one making the call when I’m pitching up here again, but I feel good today, and I’m going to continue working on what I need to work on,” Strasburg said Wednesday. “They talk about focusing on the process. That never changes as a pitcher, no matter if you’re healthy from day one or coming back like I am. You just have to keep looking big picture and getting better every day.”

