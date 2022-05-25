Severna Park seizes state-record 11th boys’ lacrosse championship

Placeholder while article actions load

BALTIMORE — Fifty-five seconds after the Mount Hebron boys’ lacrosse team made its deficit manageable Wednesday night, Severna Park attackman Nolan Zborai unleashed a rifle into the back of the net. The senior turned to Loyola University’s bleachers late in the Maryland 3A championship game and placed his right index finger over his lips. Nobody has been able to hush Severna Park’s dynasty.

The Anne Arundel County powerhouse beat Mount Hebron, 9-6, for its sixth consecutive title and Maryland-record 11th crown. The Falcons tied Hereford (2008-13) for the most consecutive championships in state history.

“It's awesome just carrying the tradition all across these six years,” said midfielder Ryan LaRocque, who had a hat trick. “Kids want to keep coming and playing for this program. That's what gives us fire and keeps us going every day in practice.”

“It’s truly unreal,” attackman Joaquin Villagomez followed. “You don't want to be the senior class that didn't win the championship. That’s what it’s become.”

Severna Park (16-4) has faced many challenges during its run, including the coronavirus, injuries and coaching changes. This spring, the Falcons faced a new threat.

On April 29, Severna Park fell to Broadneck in its first county loss since 2015 — ending a 61-game winning streak. It also dropped its first matchups against private schools since April 2019. That unfamiliar heartbreak reminded players they’re beatable — and motivated them to avoid that feeling.

When Severna Park met Broadneck again in the county championship game May 9, the Falcons won, 13-6. Before every game, Coach David Earl posts a sheet in the locker room that lists the team’s 16 goals for the game. The Falcons accomplished about 70 percent of their objectives in most early-season games. Against Broadneck, Severna Park met nearly 90 percent of its goals as it began to peak.

“We were definitely doubted,” said Villagomez, a Towson commit. “We lost a lot of players last year. Everyone kind of just came together this whole season and just put that behind us. We created a new team, and we were able to just go on and continue that tradition of playing hard all season … and just finishing off with a bang.”

Severna Park built a 6-1 lead by the third quarter’s conclusion against Mount Hebron (17-2). When the Vikings cut their deficit to three goals with 6:24 remaining, Zborai reminded spectators of Severna Park’s dominance. While their previous titles came in Maryland’s highest classification, the Falcons dropped to 3A this season.

Soon after the game, players raised six fingers for photos with the trophy.

“Our arms are getting tired,” they yelled, having added a second arm to complete their championship finger count.

