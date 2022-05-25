Two months after 10-goal loss, Marriotts Ridge shows growth in 3A lacrosse final

Placeholder while article actions load

BALTIMORE — Anxiety flooded Marriotts Ridge attacker Sofie Bender when she drew a foul in the final minute of a tie game in the Maryland 3A championship game Wednesday night. Then teammate Hayley Lettinga approached the junior and stared into her eyes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I've seen you score 1,000 eight-meters,” Lettinga said. “You can do this.”

Lettinga’s encouragement instilled confidence in Bender, who scored moments later on a free possession with 54.8 seconds remaining. That goal secured Marriotts Ridge’s 11-10 win over Severna Park at Loyola University as the Mustangs secured back-to-back titles and the fifth in program history.

“You can believe in yourself all you want, but when your team says something to you, I literally go, ‘There is no missing this goal,’ ” said Bender, a Florida Institute of Technology commit. “That is not an option.”

Marriotts Ridge (15-4) lost to Severna Park (18-3) by 10 goals March 29. The Mustangs used the start of the season to accommodate defenders who didn’t play on last year’s squad, which beat C. Milton Wright for the 3A title.

After an inconsistent start, Marriotts Ridge closed on a 10-game winning streak after falling to Howard County rival Glenelg on April 20.

“If you were to be in the locker room right before we went out onto the field, of course everybody has nerves. . . . But with everybody dancing, there was no telling how the game was going to go,” Marriotts Ridge midfielder Maisy Clevenger said. “We just needed to go out there and give it our all. And we did.”

Still, Severna Park seemed on track for its 15th state title when it claimed a 10-8 lead with 11:29 remaining. With 4:05 left, Clevenger, a Maryland commit, scored the last of her four goals. Fifty-two seconds later, Lettinga added her fourth goal. Mustangs midfielder Sophia Baxter controlled the ensuring draw before Bender drew a foul while attacking the goal.

After Bender slotted the ball into the bottom left corner of the net, teammates rushed to embrace her. When she returned to the opposite side of the field, the referees paused the game.

Nerves returned to Marriotts Ridge coaches and players, but the officials checked — and cleared — Bender’s stick, spurring another round of cheers from players. Coach Amanda Brady had reminded her players Tuesday night to ensure their sticks met state regulations.

The celebrations intensified with 12 seconds remaining, when Marriotts Ridge forced a turnover and players stormed the turf.

“We definitely knew we weren’t 10 goals worse,” defender Emi Moran said. “The first time we played them was very early on in the season, so we had a lot to work on. But going in, we knew this was our game. We weren’t giving up.”

