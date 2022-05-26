Churchill breaks through, claims Maryland 4A boys’ lacrosse supremacy

Placeholder while article actions load

BALTIMORE — Churchill’s Eliot Dubick stood behind the goal and searched for a cutting teammate late in the Maryland 4A boys’ lacrosse championship game Thursday. When midfielder Sam Bunten appeared in the corner of his eye, Dubick got fancy — he unleashed a behind-the-back pass to set up Bunten for a goal.

As the crowd erupted, Dubick turned and spread his arms, relishing the final moments of his historic performance. After years of Churchill falling short in the state championship game, Dubick wouldn’t be denied during the Bulldogs’ 15-7 win over Broadneck at Loyola University, giving Montgomery County its first state title — for boys or girls.

Dubick, a senior who signed with Maryland, finished with four goals and six assists to tie the state record for points in the 4A title game (set by Sean Heffernan of Dulaney in 1990).

“The coaches, all the players before, this is for them,” Dubick said. “They worked their butts off their whole careers and they couldn’t get it done.”

Churchill Coach Jeff Fritz has witnessed lacrosse’s rise in Montgomery County. He played on the county’s first boys’ team at Seneca Valley in 1988. He started coaching at Churchill in 1994 and helped the county’s squads obtain varsity status in 1997 and create junior varsity programs in 2008.

Fritz began aspiring to win a state title in 2002, when Churchill made its first state semifinal appearance. In the Bulldogs’ first trip to the championship game in 2015, they fell to Howard, 14-6.

Dubick watched his brother, Louis, play in that game from the Stevenson University bleachers, then returned home and cried. After the Bulldogs lost to Severna Park by a goal in the 2017 and 2018 championship games, parents in the bleachers turned to Dubick.

“It’s your turn,” they told him.

Fritz already believed this year’s seniors could be the program’s best back when they were just standout sophomores.

“Everyone’s been saying: ‘Hey, we got you. This is your year. Let’s go get it done,’ ” Fritz said. “The pressure is there.”

Dubick alleviated those nerves, leading Churchill (19-1) to a 9-3 halftime lead against Broadneck (16-4), an Anne Arundel County power. After Dubick scored the final goal with 4:57 remaining, he sprinted to the bleachers to pound his chest as midfielder Reed Drummond stood in place with shrugged shoulders.

“I've played with Eliot for probably over 10 years, so I’m pretty used to it,” attackman Gavin Gumucio said. “It’s a pretty special thing to watch.”

When the final buzzer sounded, Dubick threw the ball into the air, removed his helmet, lay on the turf near the sideline and covered his eyes with his hands as he burst into tears. Louis, who played at Maryland, ran onto the field to hug his brother.

“Remember that moment?” assistant coach Mike Winter yelled as the Bulldogs posed for a photo.

Seconds later, he declared: “This is it.”

