Nationals’ Joe Ross suffers elbow setback after his first rehab start

Joe Ross hit another bump in the road on his return to the Washington Nationals. An MRI exam Wednesday following a rehab assignment the night before revealed more of a sprain in the right-hander’s elbow than previous imaging had. Ross plans to get a few more tests before determining his next steps but didn’t sound encouraged by the situation.

“Definitely frustrated, just the combination of missing the last five or so weeks last year, then going through all the rehab and going through all the stuff starting from Day One of the offseason,” Ross said before Thursday’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. “And then, obviously, staying down in Florida and then watching how the season has been going here so far.”

Neither Ross nor Manager Dave Martinez said how long he expects Ross to be sidelined, but Martinez said Ross had “a long road ahead of him.”

“To know what he went through once and having him this close to coming back and being ready and something happened again, it’s frustrating. It’s tough,” Martinez said. “As soon as we can get him to understand what needs to transpire, the next thing is to just be there for him as much as we possibly can.”

Ross’s elbow issue is the latest development in a career plagued by arm injuries. He had Tommy John surgery in July 2017 after tearing his ulnar collateral ligament; he missed the rest of that season and most of 2018, making just three starts.

Last year, the 29-year-old was ruled out for the season in August after partially tearing the UCL but avoided a second Tommy John surgery — at least so far. In March, he had a bone spur removed from the elbow and has slowly worked his way back by training alongside Stephen Strasburg at the Nationals’ spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Both pitchers made rehab starts Tuesday, with Ross throwing at Class AA Harrisburg after Martinez characterized him as further along than Strasburg, who pitched for low Class A Fredericksburg. The first two innings went smoothly for Ross as he touched 95 mph, but in the third he started to feel tightness in his elbow and his velocity dropped. Ross said he’s still sore and lacking some range of motion; he’s scheduled for more tests Friday.

Ross said it has been hard to root for the team from a distance while not being able to contribute to a pitching staff that has struggled. Entering Thursday night’s game, Washington’s starting pitching ERA was 5.76, second-worst in the majors behind only the Cincinnati Reds (6.67).

“Obviously I’d like to provide some assistance. ... Me and Stephen, hopefully at the same time, would have been nice,” Ross said. “So definitely frustrating to go through all that and not be able to assist in the way I would have liked or at least I was planning on.”

In parts of six seasons with the Nationals, Ross is 26-28, with a 4.26 ERA and 403 strikeouts in 443⅓ innings. He was part of the Nationals’ 2019 World Series championship team, pitching in two games — including a spot start for Max Scherzer in Game 5.

