Langley boys’ soccer team escapes the area’s strongest region bracket

As its players left Washington-Liberty’s field after a Virginia Class 6 Region D semifinal Thursday, the Langley boys’ soccer team stopped at the scoreboard to admire its beauty and snap a few pictures. There, up on the blue-and-white signage, the Saxons had earned something both simple and resounding: a 3-0 win over the host Generals.

The Saxons turned in a complete performance, and with it they earned a few things. Langley secured a spot in the state playoffs, guaranteed its escape from one of the area’s toughest regions and handed the Generals their first and only loss of the spring.

“From Day One, I thought we were good, and we played like that during the season [at times],” Langley Coach Bo Amato said. “That was it tonight — they did great.”

These programs were two of the best in Northern Virginia this season. Yet they faced off Thursday at what felt like an early moment in a postseason that is just getting started. In the same week that some local teams were wrapping up district play, these heavyweights had to battle for survival.

This cruel twist is largely thanks to the competitive nature of the region. Six of the eight teams in the Virginia 6D bracket have played for or won a state championship in the past five seasons. Only the two region finalists advance to the state semifinals, meaning the Saxons and rival McLean — which upset top-seeded Yorktown, 2-1, on Thursday — will play for the region title next week with their futures secured.

“We’ve felt like an underdog in this region,” Langley senior forward Ona Sinani said. “I think tonight [Washington-Liberty] was a bit overconfident. They weren’t ready for our energy and momentum. We caught them off guard.”

Senior forward Gabe Silva opened the scoring just a few minutes in, playing a slick two-man game with junior defender Ryan Roncskevitz that gave the senior a good look at the goal from the top of the box. With his left foot, he ripped the ball into the bottom corner of the net, sending his bench into jubilation.

Langley (14-2-1) doubled its lead in the 14th minute when Silva played a dangerous cross into the box that was nicked by the goalkeeper for Washington-Liberty (16-1-1). His deflection went right to the feet of Saxons junior Aidan Connolly, who tapped it in.

“It shows what we can do when we’re focused,” Silva said. “And a lead like that is easy to let slip, so I was happy we stuck to it.”

Sophomore midfielder Carlos Calderon added a third on the counterattack shortly after halftime. The Saxons spent the rest of the night focused on defense, and their fans applauded every cleared ball as they counted down the minutes until the team officially extended its season.

“It’s horrible when you have to see seniors cry,” Amato said. “I’m just glad I don’t have to do that yet.”

