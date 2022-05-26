For pair of fifth-year Terps, whirlwind careers will end at Final Four

Placeholder while article actions load

Three years ago, the Maryland women’s lacrosse team celebrated amid confetti and joyous screams with oversized championship T-shirts and a few dozen personal trophies that matched the large one. The Terrapins had won the 2019 national title, continuing the program’s run of dominance. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But as soon as the season ended, losses hit the team: Megan Taylor, the Tewaaraton Award winner and four-year stalwart in goal, graduated. So did Julia Braig, the nation’s best defender, along with Maryland’s top three scorers. Programs always cycle through players, but that senior class left a particularly large void.

So after the celebration, a rebuilding process began, and now the second-seeded Terps are back in this weekend’s Final Four in Baltimore. Before returning to that summit, they had to weather struggles in 2020 before the season abruptly ended because of the coronavirus pandemic. The next year, the Terps exited the NCAA tournament in the second round and accumulated the same number of losses (seven) as the previous five seasons combined.

As Maryland returns to the sport’s biggest stage, a pair of fifth-year players, Grace Griffin and Torie Barretta, have led this group — still a team that’s inexperienced in postseason play — and will soon end their Maryland careers with a wide-ranging assortment of experiences. They started their careers with a Final Four appearance in 2018 and a semifinal loss. Griffin, a five-year starter in the midfield, scored three times in the 2019 national championship game. Barretta celebrated on the sideline before ascending into a starting role in 2020, beginning the stretch of two difficult seasons.

Griffin has excelled as the program’s first three-time captain. Barretta, also a captain, hoped to contribute on the field and win a national title, adding to the championship tradition that lured her to College Park. In Maryland’s 10th game, she tore her ACL, ending her playing career with the Terps. Her role changed from starting defender to sideline energizer, and the injury added to what Barretta describes as a long career with “well-rounded emotions.”

“Those two guys, gosh, they mean so much to Maryland lacrosse,” Coach Cathy Reese said after the Terps won this year’s Big Ten tournament. “I’m going to cry even talking about it. They stuck it out. It was not easy. These past two years were not easy.”

The canceled postseason in 2020, followed by the second-round loss, led to a series of firsts for this year’s group. Griffin and Barretta were the only players on the roster who had won the conference tournament before Maryland lifted the trophy this month. The freshmen, sophomores and juniors hadn’t played in an NCAA quarterfinal until they dominated seventh-seeded Florida last week. When the Terps face No. 3 seed Boston College, the defending national champion, in Friday’s semifinal, 11 of Maryland’s 12 starters will be making their first Final Four appearance.

“We were such a young team in 2020 before the season ended,” Barretta said. “And then 2021, we were finally starting to connect the dots and figure it all out. I felt like this season we could really execute on those connected dots.”

That’s partially why Barretta returned for this additional season. She wanted to see the end of what has felt like a three-year arc back to the Final Four. Griffin, who has lived with Barretta all five years, knew soon after the NCAA granted this eligibility relief she would return for an extra year.

“She doesn’t want it to end,” Reese said of Griffin, who has started 83 games and scored 133 goals as a Terp. “These guys want to keep playing as long as they can.”

During high school, Griffin and Barretta watched the Terps have a remarkable four-year stretch that included three national titles, one runner-up finish and just three losses. Initially, Griffin didn’t know whether she wanted to play for Maryland. She wasn’t sure she was good enough, and growing up in Sykesville, about 45 minutes from College Park, she saw many top players flock to Maryland. Maybe, she thought, she would head down a different path.

“You almost think it’s too good to be true,” Griffin said. One call with Reese changed her mind, and Griffin remembers thinking, “If they have this much confidence in me, why wouldn’t I want to go play under them?”

Reese knows her young players feel the stress of wanting to carry on the program’s success, but Griffin, thrust into a starting role as a freshman, remembers the upperclassmen helping her feel at ease. Taylor, the star goalkeeper, would tell her, “You’re the best middie ever!” And fellow midfielder Jen Giles would embrace Griffin during games when “we were running down the field a million times,” Griffin said, as if to remind her, “we’re in this together.”

Advancing to the national semifinals felt natural. The 2019 trip was Maryland’s 11th straight Final Four appearance. After the two-year layoff, Griffin said, “I think I definitely realize how hard it is and how much more meaningful it is now.”

Before this season, Maryland added a pair of graduate transfers in Aurora Cordingley from Johns Hopkins and Abby Bosco from Penn. The two standout players join Griffin and Barretta as captains. Cordingley, the Big Ten attacker of the year and a Tewaaraton finalist, and Bosco, the Big Ten defender of the year, have added experience to the roster but are still first-timers at the Final Four. After Bosco saw a video of Maryland players celebrating the 2019 title, she said: “We had the chills. We just want that to happen, and we want it so badly.”

During the 2019 national title run, Barretta played only sparingly, but in the lopsided semifinal win over Northwestern, she entered the game for the final few minutes. Barretta’s family greeted her with excitement afterward, and she remembers thinking how it would help her not be as nervous next time she stepped on the field in a Final Four game.

That opportunity never came. She is instead leaning on her experience to assure other bench players that their job on the sideline matters. She has had both roles — as the underclassman scout-team player and as the starter who benefits from the sideline encouragement.

During games, Barretta doesn’t feel sorry for herself. She said she watches with pride. It’s sometimes tough to see her teammates laugh and enjoy practices while she’s off to the side working through physical therapy. But she’s still glad she’s at Maryland for this fifth season because the dream of another national title lives on.

“I do think, even being injured, I'm in the best place that I could be,” Barretta said. “And I'm so grateful that it's happened here instead of anywhere else.”

As Maryland returns to Homewood Field, the site of the 2019 championship, Barretta plans to bring energy and a relaxed demeanor to the sideline while also supplying cool water towels to sweaty teammates. Griffin leads on the field, reminding the younger players that they’re capable. She’s trying not to think about her dwindling time left as a Maryland player, even though that reality sometimes creeps into her mind.

But there is a simple way for Griffin to approach the weekend: “Not ending on a loss would be the best thing ever.”

