Patrick Corbin gets into the win column as the Nats scale the Rockies

Wins have been hard to come by for the Washington Nationals all season, but especially when left-hander Patrick Corbin is on the mound. He made his 10th start Thursday night but was still searching for his first win — and the Nationals hadn’t prevailed in any of those nine games, either.

But when he walked to the dugout after pitching 6⅓ innings against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, he was in a position he hasn’t often been this season: in line for the win. The bullpen finished the job to secure Washington’s 7-3 victory to open a four-game series.

Despite his struggles, Corbin (1-7) has shown an ability to pitch deep into games and preserve a bullpen that has been used heavily. Washington’s starters had completed six innings just nine times in 45 games entering Thursday; Corbin had done that three times.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old did it again, allowing three runs and seven hits on an efficient 80 pitches. In four innings, he threw 11 or fewer.

Corbin’s longest outing came at the Rockies on May 4, an eight-inning complete game when he threw 70 of his 94 pitches for strikes but gave up five runs (three earned) thanks to some shoddy defense in a 5-2 loss.

This time, he was efficient and avoided giving away the lead after the Nationals jumped ahead 4-0 in the first inning on an RBI single by Nelson Cruz, an RBI double by Josh Bell and a two-run double by Yadiel Hernandez.

The Rockies cut into their deficit when Brendan Rogers doubled to open the second inning. After a wild pitch moved him to third, Rogers scored on a José Iglesias infield single.

The next inning, Corbin walked Yonathan Daza with one out, then hurled a first-pitch, middle-cut slider to Charlie Blackmon, who ripped the ball down the right field line. It turned into an RBI triple when Juan Soto had trouble getting to the ball in the corner. Blackmon scored on a C.J. Cron groundout, trimming the Nationals’ lead to 4-3.

But Corbin settled down by retiring the side in order in the fourth. Even when his defense didn’t help him with an error — and turned in a second play that should’ve been ruled one — in the fifth, he got a double play to work around the trouble. A five-pitch sixth allowed him to come out for the seventh, when he retired one batter before an Elias Díaz single ended his solid outing. Victor Arano, Tanner Rainey and Steve Cishek handled things from there.

How did the Nationals fare against Germán Márquez for the second time? Good enough, thanks to that first inning.

In the Nationals’ previous outing against Márquez on May 3 in Denver, they scored seven runs against him over five innings of a 10-2 victory. The Nationals picked up where they left off in the first inning Thursday with Cruz pushing home the first run with an RBI single. He went 1 for 3 and has 12 hits during a seven-game hitting streak.

Bell, who hadn’t recorded an extra-base hit since May 7, followed with a double off the center field wall to push the lead to 2-0. Hernandez drove in two more with an RBI double to right-center.

After the first inning, Márquez kept the Nationals off balance and allowed just one more run before exiting after six innings: César Hernández’s RBI double off the right field wall scored Victor Robles in the fourth.

The Nationals tacked on an insurance run in the seventh and the eighth to put the game out of reach.

How does MLB’s roster announcement affect the Nationals? Major League Baseball informed teams Thursday that they will be allowed to carry 14 pitchers on their roster until June 19. Previously, the plan was to have a 13-pitcher limit starting May 30. (Before that, it was May 2.) Manager Dave Martinez said the Nationals were planning ahead as the old deadline neared, but he is glad to have the extension, given how much he has had to ask of his bullpen.

“I think it was a good decision,” he said. “I think they actually took [a look at] what was going on throughout the league and decided some more time definitely will help. So, for us, I thought it was a really good thing.”

