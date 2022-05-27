Ariel Atkins has gone from all-star and Olympian to Mystics cornerstone

Placeholder while article actions load

LaShonda Atkins was doing some spring cleaning when she came across a drawer full of random papers, greeting cards and other items. She was thumbing through and found multiple letters written by her daughter Ariel. LaShonda stopped when saw the list of WNBA aspirations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “She’s in middle school writing these things and they’re coming into realization,” LaShonda said. “I can’t even throw the letters away now because of the fact that they’re actually here. You’re actually doing what you said when you were [going to] in the seventh grade.

“She even had in one of her letters something about when she grows up she's going to play against Candace Parker. … She was like, I’m going to go to the WNBA.”

Ariel Atkins is well beyond just playing in the league. She became a first-time all-star last season and was a member of the gold medal winning Team USA at the Olympics. The 25-year-old is the only player in WNBA history to be named to an all-defensive team in each of her first four seasons in the league and already has a ring as a starter on the 2019 championship team.

Still, with all of those accomplishments, Atkins continues to fly under the radar in terms of national recognition, and she certainly isn’t one to seek that attention.

“I just kind of learned over the years is that you can be humble and know who you are,” Atkins said. “I'm not a cocky human. I wasn't raised that way. But at the end of the day, I know what I'm capable of. That's why they brought me here. I need to be that for my team. Because if everybody on our team is who they're supposed to be, we can be a really freaking good team.

“So it's not about me minimizing myself in any aspect. I would never do that.”

Atkins seems to be at a transformational point in her career. She’s approaching her prime in her fifth season and her numbers have consistently risen during that half decade. She’s posting career-high field goal (46.7) and three-point percentages (46.2) while averaging career highs in rebounds (3.5) and assists (2.6). Her points per game (15.4) were also close to a career high before scoring just 10 in a blowout win against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday.

Atkins is carrying herself in a different way this season and the Olympic experience may explain why. Atkins was a bit wide-eyed as a first-time Olympian on the same team as players that were featured on posters on her walls. The team held a minicamp-type session in Minneapolis during the 2022 NCAA Final Four and there was no more newness — she was a veteran who truly belonged.

The 2018 No. 7 overall pick tied Skylar Diggins-Smith for the second-fewest minutes played during those Olympics, but as the Games went on, 2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart and five-time gold medalist Sue Bird both petitioned Coach Dawn Staley to give Atkins more time.

“Because she can handle it. And she did and she thrived,” Stewart explained. “Definitely have seen a lot of growth in Ariel. I think it’s just her confidence and ability to make sure she’s comfortable even as the team is changing, the coaches are changing and realizing that she is a vet. She is the one with the experience and kind of passing that down and making sure other people are aware of it.

“The biggest thing is she came in and played hard. She played defense. She did what she needed to do whether it was the dirty work, the easy work, she was ready for it all.”

Confidence is the most common answer when people close to Atkins talk about her progression. That’s always been there, but she’s taken another step forward in that regard since the Olympics. The belief in herself started young when LaShonda had to step in to coach when Ariel was about 6. The normal coach was on maternity leave and LaShonda didn’t know much about the game. The one thing she did want to instill, however, was for the girls to be fearless. She wanted Ariel to be relentless — and it stuck. To this day Atkins resembles the Energizer Bunny on the court — attacking and defending regardless of the score. She vividly remembers the lesson and lives it to this day.

“With time and sometimes just experience, your maturity grows very quickly,” said Hall of Famer Tina Thompson, who coached Atkins at Texas and nicknamed her “Money.” “Being an Olympian, you mature really fast. There is no time for a slow maturation.”

“So to me, that is the difference. She sees herself as a leader on this team and she’s taking ownership of that role. And it’s a role that she is a lot more comfortable in. So what I see with her now is comfort.”

The Mystics are reaping the rewards of that additional comfort. Atkins is attacking the basket more and not just settling for jump shots. The team is out to a 6-2 start, but has been shorthanded and experienced several lulls during games. Atkins, more often than not, has been the one with the ball in her hands when things are out of sync. Whether it’s looking for her own shot or creating for others, Atkins has taken on that responsibility in dire times. The game has slowed down for her, Mystics Coach Mike Thibault said, which has allowed her to make better decisions.

Elena Delle Donne points out Atkins has just always been “super mature” and added that she’s been ready and willing to have the ball in crunchtime her entire career, including in the playoffs.

“She did that [expletive] as a rookie,” Delle Donne said.

Leadership and increased communication is what the two-time MVP has noticed most about Atkins this season. That could be another by-product of the Olympic experience. Both Delle Donne and Staley said one of the biggest benefits of being on Team USA is being surrounded by the best in the world every day and witnessing how they approach their craft. Habits rub off and Atkins searches out those lessons.

Still, the 5-foot-8 guard isn’t a household name. She’s not featured in national commercials and isn’t quickly named when people list the best guards in the league — let alone the world. But the Mystics know. The U.S. national team committee knows. Staley points out that opponents know, too.

“She may not get the national publicity, but I know she’s a part of everybody’s scouting report. I’d rather have that,” Staley said. “I’d rather have the latter versus the former. Because the former is — you’re the hottest thing coming in there. The latter is — you have to game plan for her. I think the bottom line is she’s not one that wants all of that spotlight, but it doesn’t mean that she doesn’t deserve it because she does.

“That respect goes a longer way than some fly-by-the-seat-of-their-pants publicity tour that people get.”

