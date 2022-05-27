Lakers to hire Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as coach

Placeholder while article actions load

Eyeing a return to the playoffs after a disastrous campaign that led to the firing of Frank Vogel, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to hire Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as their next coach, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ham, 48, was one of three finalists for the job, along with former Portland Trail Blazers Coach Terry Stotts and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson. ESPN.com first reported the hire, noting Ham will receive a four-year contract.

Before landing his first lead job, Ham spent more than two decades in professional basketball, playing for six teams during an eight-year NBA career that spanned from 1996 to 2005 after going undrafted out of Texas Tech. Upon his retirement, Ham, who also played professionally in Spain and the Philippines, served as an assistant coach for the Lakers, the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks. Ham was a member of the Detroit Pistons when they won the 2004 title and was an assistant when the Bucks won the 2021 title.

Advertisement

By hiring Ham, the Lakers will join a recent surge of franchises hiring former players as coaches. Other former players include Ime Udoka (Boston Celtics), Jason Kidd (Dallas Mavericks), Willie Green (New Orleans Pelicans) and Chauncey Billups (Portland Trail Blazers), who were all hired before this season. Ham also becomes the NBA’s 15th Black coach, a marked increase from Sept. 2020, when there were only four.

Ham has been viewed as a strong coaching candidate for several years, and his selection was welcomed by Lakers star LeBron James, who wrote on Twitter that he was “so damn EXCITED!”

So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LakeShow💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 28, 2022

Ham inherits a team that dealt with injuries and fit issues while posting a 33-49 record and finishing as the Western Conference’s 11th seed under Vogel, who was dismissed less than 18 months after leading the Lakers to the 2020 title in the bubble.

Advertisement

James, 37, appeared in just 56 games, while all-star forward Anthony Davis missed more than half the season.

With limited cap flexibility to improve their roster around James and Davis, the Lakers must decide whether to trade Russell Westbrook, who struggled in his first season in Los Angeles. If Westbrook returns, Ham’s chief test will be finding a way to incorporate him into an offense that ranked 22nd out of 30 teams.

Ham becomes the Lakers’ sixth full-time coach in the past 10 years, joining Mike Brown, Mike D’Antoni, Byron Scott, Luke Walton and Vogel. Los Angeles has made the playoffs just twice in the past nine years after missing the postseason just twice between 1977 and 2013.

GiftOutline Gift Article