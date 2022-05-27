Spirit breaks down in stoppage time, turns a sure win into a 2-2 draw

Placeholder while article actions load

When the Orlando Pride pushed the ball into the offensive third late in stoppage time Friday night, the Washington Spirit only needed to clear the ball to seal its first win in more than three weeks. The Spirit had surrendered a goal about three minutes earlier, but it was still in a comfortable position after controlling the majority of the match.

But when Washington failed to clear a cross into the box, Orlando forward Julie Doyle corralled the ball. With Spirit defenders focused on her, Doyle passed through them and across the box to forward Darian Jenkins, who struck the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

As Doyle sprinted to Jenkins for a hug, Spirit players walked back to the pitch; the referee blew the game’s final whistle a moment later. After appearing to move past early-season struggles in the opening 90 minutes, the Spirit squandered a two-goal lead in stoppage time to draw, 2-2, at Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

“The ending of the game obviously was rough,” Spirit defender Sam Staab said. “We had a pretty good hold of the game up until 90-plus. It’s just breakdowns all around, really. We missed a few tackles; missed a few passes. We’re not playing smart.”

The Spirit’s last win came May 4 over the OL Reign in the semifinals of the preseason Challenge Cup tournament. Three days later, Washington’s 20-game unbeaten streak in competitive matches ended — a run that dated from last August and included its first National Women’s Soccer League title.

The Spirit (1-1-3, six points) went ahead of Orlando (2-2-2, eight points) in the 19th minute Friday when forward Ashley Sanchez stole the ball from midfielder Mikayla Cluff and passed to forward Audrey Harding, who made her first career start since the Spirit signed her May 1.

Harding passed to forward Trinity Rodman, who pounded the ball from the top of the box into the bottom left corner of the net. It was the reigning rookie of the year’s first regular season goal after she was held without a shot in the Spirit’s scoreless draw against the Reign on May 22.

“It’s something that just gave her a lot of confidence,” said Coach Kris Ward, who spent the majority of his 20-minute news conference advocating for government action after Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Tex. “You could see it all over her face. We honestly didn’t utilize her enough tonight.”

In the 66th minute, Spirit forward Ashley Hatch, last season’s leading scorer in the NWSL, received a cross from Sanchez and scored. With her 24th career regular season goal, Hatch passed Diana Matheson for the most in club history.

After Hatch and other starters exited the game, the officials added six minutes of stoppage time due to the match stopping several times for injuries. In the 95th minute, Cluff headed in midfielder Jordyn Listro’s cross into the box for a goal.

A few minutes later, the Spirit’s defense collapsed again.

“It was very frustrating giving that lead away,” Hatch said. “We just need to play smarter soccer, especially when we have six minutes of stoppage time. We need to stay compact, and we need get the ball out of our half — play like our hair’s on fire and just get everything out. We didn’t do that.”

