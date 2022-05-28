Calvert softball reaches the summit with a thrilling win in the 2A title game

Placeholder while article actions load

There’s a hill by Calvert’s softball field that the Cavaliers make their way to after each home game. Win or lose, the players jog up and down it just moments after the final out, helping them refocus and decompress. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That experience helped the Cavaliers reach the summit of Maryland 2A softball Saturday, when they ousted Rising Sun, 5-4, in an eight-inning thriller at Maryland Softball Stadium in College Park to claim their third state championship. Grace Atherton had the winning hit, a bloop single that set off the celebration.

“We have focused a lot, this year especially, on the mental health aspect of our game,” Coach Lauren Robison said. “I don’t think that it’s a coincidence that we have seen success, because it is an open conversation of how our girls are feeling both mentally and physically.”

To Robison, Calvert’s first state title in more than a decade was a product of that emphasis on mental health.

“If you could’ve been a fly on the wall in the dugout, you would have seen interactions that just would have taken your breath away,” she said. “From teammates picking each other up, from the emotions of being up and down … we weren’t going to let that go.”

Calvert (22-1) started strong: Senior star Karlee Hughes cracked a double off the fence that led to a first-inning run. Rising Sun (17-3) responded in the fifth, breaking up Emma DeBoer’s shutout bid to knot the score at 1.

A three-run outburst in the bottom half gave the Cavaliers some breathing room; a bloop single with the bases loaded capped a three-run inning that put Calvert ahead. But Rising Sun wouldn’t go away. With two outs in the seventh, the Tigers roared back with back-to-back doubles to tie the score at 4.

It was similar, Robison said, to Calvert’s 2-1 eight-inning loss to Queen Anne’s in this game last season. But in the eighth Saturday, Atherton’s single dropped just inches in front of a Rising Sun glove to secure the Cavaliers’ first state title since Robison was a player 16 years ago.

“I threw my helmet off and was running down the first base line before she even touched home,” Hughes said. “I had no doubt in my mind that [Atherton] was going to walk it off.”

The Cavaliers’ dedication to keeping a positive mind-set was paramount for Hughes in her growth as a player while their dazzling season progressed.

“I have a tendency to put a lot of pressure on myself, especially playing at such a high level,” she said. “It’s actually helped my game improve because my identity isn’t softball and it’s just something I get to do for fun.”

When Atherton’s single rolled harmlessly into the grass, there were no more hills to climb.

“This one means the world to me,” Robison said, “because it’s for them and for kids that haven’t had much in the past two years. To go through what they’ve gone through, getting this is a cherry on top.”

