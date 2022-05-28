The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Champions League final live updates Liverpool-Real Madrid battle for European soccer’s biggest prize

Real Madrid and Liverpool, seen here in 2018 during their last Champions League final showdown, meet again Saturday in Saint-Denis, France. (Lluis Gene/AFP via Getty Images)
Updated May 28, 2022 at 2:03 p.m. EDT|Published May 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
Two of the top clubs in European soccer renew acquaintances Saturday in Saint-Denis, France, as Liverpool meets Real Madrid for the UEFA Champions League crown. This match marks the third time the Reds and Madrid will face off for the title of best soccer team in Europe, with each side winning one of the previous two showdowns — Liverpool in 1981 by a score of 1-0, and Real Madrid in 2018 by a score of 3-1.

Liverpool arrived at this point via a third-place finish in the English Premier League during the 2020-21 season, as well as victories in all six Champions League group-stage matches and wins over Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal in the knockout round. Madrid rode a second-place finish in Spain’s La Liga, followed by a 5-1 record in the group-stage and knockout wins over Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, to the final.

Everything you need to know about the Champions League final

What you need to know

  • Somewhere in the neighborhood of 400 million viewers from across the globe are expected to tune in for the match. The game will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern time Saturday, and will be aired in the United States on CBS and available to stream on Paramount Plus.
  • The match will be played at Saint-Denis’s Stade de France outside of Paris. It was originally supposed to take place at Krestovsky Stadium (also known as Gazprom Arena) in St. Petersburg before UEFA announced in February a decision to move the final out of Russia in response to the war in Ukraine.
  • Liverpool is in pursuit of its seventh top European crown in its 10th appearance. The Reds last won the title in 2019, when they beat fellow Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur by a score of 2-0. Madrid has won the top prize in European soccer a record 13 times in 16 previous appearances in the final. Its last title came with the 2018 win over Liverpool, and it hasn’t lost a European Cup/Champions League final since its 1981 loss to the Reds.
