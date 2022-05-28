Champions League final live updates Liverpool-Real Madrid battle for European soccer’s biggest prize

Two of the top clubs in European soccer renew acquaintances Saturday in Saint-Denis, France, as Liverpool meets Real Madrid for the UEFA Champions League crown. This match marks the third time the Reds and Madrid will face off for the title of best soccer team in Europe, with each side winning one of the previous two showdowns — Liverpool in 1981 by a score of 1-0, and Real Madrid in 2018 by a score of 3-1.