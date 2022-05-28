Champions League final live updates Liverpool-Real Madrid battle for European soccer’s biggest prize

Two of the top clubs in European soccer renew acquaintances Saturday in Saint-Denis, France, as Liverpool meets Real Madrid for the UEFA Champions League crown. This match marks the third time the Reds and Madrid will face off for the title of best soccer team in Europe, with each side winning one of the previous two showdowns — Liverpool in 1981 by a score of 1-0, and Real Madrid in 2018 by a score of 3-1.
Liverpool arrived at this point via a third-place finish in the English Premier League during the 2020-21 season, as well as victories in all six Champions League group-stage matches and wins over Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal in the knockout round. Madrid rode a second-place finish in Spain’s La Liga, followed by a 5-1 record in the group-stage and knockout wins over Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, to the final.
What you need to know
How they got here: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid
Liverpool
Liverpool qualified for the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season. It won all six of its Champions League group-stage matches and then beat Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal in the knockout round to advance to the final.
Real Madrid
Real Madrid finished second in La Liga last season to qualify for the Champions League. It topped Group D with five wins and one loss. In the knockout round, Real Madrid defeated Paris Saint-Germain and defending champion Chelsea, before Karim Benzema’s 95th-minute penalty goal in the second leg of the semifinal eliminated Manchester City.