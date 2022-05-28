Chopticon softball just misses out on 3A title, losing in extra innings

Placeholder while article actions load

Chopticon had one last chance to extend a wild extra-innings championship game further with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning. But a tapper back to Linganore’s pitcher sealed the Braves’ fate on a night when they were a bounce away — multiple times — from becoming champions.

Despite leading the Maryland 3A state title game up until the final moments of regulation, Chopticon was shocked, 9-8, at Maryland Softball Stadium in College Park on Saturday.

“I was so proud of how well they played all year, all the heart and determination they’ve shown,” Chopticon Coach Kevin Cioppa said following the loss. “We’ve been a team with a lot of comeback wins and a team that never gives up.”

The Braves were one out from a championship in the top of the seventh. With two on and two down, Linganore’s Kelli Durbin lifted a flyball to right field, and the Braves watched it drop into the outfielder’s glove before jarring loose, falling into the grass as multiple Linganore runners scored.

Advertisement

The game moved into extra innings, as Chopticon’s hopes at a Maryland 3A state title crown were eventually quelled in the eighth.

The Braves’ state title try started out with promise — Karlie Wolfe spurred an early Chopticon charge with a two-run double into right field. Moments later, an RBI single gave the Braves a three-run edge in the opening inning.

Chopticon’s early momentum spilled over into the third inning. With two on and two outs, Chelsea Bassford launched a three-run home run over the center field fence — sending the Braves’ dugout into a frenzy.

But the strong start fizzled. Linganore (19-5) responded with a four-run fourth to get within striking distance. Durbin’s right-field hit pulled the Lancers back even with the Braves as the sun set.

After the missed opportunity to put away the game in the top of the seventh, Chopticon (19-4) again came agonizingly close to a game-winning play. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh and the Braves threatening, Linganore right fielder Katie Healy made diving snag to end the inning.

Healy continued her roll for the Lancers in the eighth, as she belted her third triple of the game to give her team the lead. A squeeze bunt made it 9-7, and Chopticon couldn’t close the gap.

A stream of red Lancers jerseys piled onto the field.

“We always battle, and we did against [Linganore],” Cioppa said.

GiftOutline Gift Article