D.C. United enters break on a sour note with listless loss to Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. — Saturday marked D.C. United’s last regular season match for three weeks and, amid the club’s deficient start to the MLS campaign, the Red Bull Arena visit offered an opportunity to create good vibes entering the long break. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As interim coach Chad Ashton said two days earlier, “You definitely don’t want to have a bad taste in your mouth for that length of time.”

The taste is going to be rancid.

Without injured star Taxi Fountas, United survived one half before being buried by the New York Red Bulls in a three-goal, nine-minute blitz packed with failed clearances and sensational finishes. The 4-1 outcome could have been worse and saddled United (4-7-2) with a four-game winless streak to stare at until the season resumes June 18 in Chicago.

“First half was a professional half,” defender Brendan Hines-Ike said. “The second half was an amateur half.”

Hines-Ike wasn’t done.

“Maybe the break comes at a good time,” he said. “It’s going to be very difficult to wait to play again. It sits in your mind. It doesn’t even hurt. It’s pure anger. Guys have to look at themselves. Nobody wants to be in this situation. We’re going in the wrong direction.”

Between the 54th and 63rd minutes, Brazilian Luquinhas scored consecutive goals and Lewis Morgan added a breathtaking volley for the Red Bulls (6-3-5), who won their first at home after two defeats and four draws.

Ola Kamara scored for United in the 88th minute, and Tony Alfaro’s own goal capped the miserable half. Since starting the season with two shutouts, United has conceded at least two goals in nine of 11 matches.

“This one hurts,” captain Steven Birnbaum said. “It’s our rival. It’s a game I felt we were ready for. We were expecting to pick up points, and to lose the way we did, it’s going to sting for a long time. It will probably sting until the next game.”

Fountas has been sensational since arriving in early April, posting five goals and three assists in seven appearances. Back spasms, though, forced him to miss this trip. The injury is also expected to end his hopes of joining the Greek national team for the first time since September. Greece is scheduled to play four UEFA Nations League matches June 2-12.

Without him, United did not generate many quality possessions or genuine opportunities. The Red Bulls were better with the ball and in their buildup, but with United defenders making timely tackles in the box, the match remained scoreless at halftime.

“We felt like there was still an opportunity there at halftime,” Ashton said, “but we needed to raise our competitive level; we needed to raise our mentality; we needed to get a little more brave.”

United finally created danger, but after drawing out goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, Julian Gressel missed the short side.

A minute later, the Red Bulls went ahead. Bill Hamid blocked Frankie Amaya’s shot, but the rebound fell to Luquinhas, who pumped in a 12-yarder.

Four minutes passed before the Brazilian struck again, latching onto a clearing attempt by Chris Durkin and sending a sliding volley from 14 yards into the far top corner.

Another five minutes, another goal for the Red Bulls: a corner kick, two D.C. touches, then a wicked volley by Morgan from 25 yards that swerved beyond Hamid’s reach and into the far side netting.

“As a group, we know there’s a lot to do, but as individuals, guys need to reflect on the first third of the season, knowing there’s still two-thirds left,” Hines-Ike said. “It’s not the beginning of the season anymore. We need to either come out firing or we will end up dead.”

With the transfer and trade window opening in July, Ashton said: “We need quality.”

What else to know from United’s defeat:

Lineup adjustments

While Fountas was absent, defensive midfielder Russell Canouse returned to the lineup after missing one game with a hamstring ailment. He partnered with rookie Sofiane Djeffal, leaving Durkin on the bench.

Durkin didn’t have to wait long, though. Brad Smith, a wing back, left in the 18th minute with a groin injury, and Durkin was thrust into an unfamiliar position.

Despite conceding Toronto’s late equalizer last weekend, Hamid retained his starting job ahead of Rafael Romo. Center back Donovan Pines was back in the lineup after being used as a sub last week and, in Fountas’s place, Nigel Robertha made his first start since April 16.

Next: Capital Cup

Though United is beginning a long league break, it won’t be inactive. The second Capital Cup at Audi Field will feature D.C. hosting Águila (El Salvador) on Wednesday and Xelajú (Guatemala) on June 7. The two visiting clubs will clash June 4.

Ashton is expected to provide ample opportunity for secondary players, as well as call on reinforcements from second-division Loudoun United. …

United and Dynamo Kyiv were unable to agree on a date for a friendly in June at Audi Field, people inside and outside the MLS organization said. The plan was to raise funds for relief efforts in war-torn Ukraine.

Dynamo, which had sought to play multiple matches this summer in North America, encountered issues with player availability during the international window the first half of June, and United faced the resumption of the regular season shortly after the window closes.

