Giants’ Gabe Kapler, distressed over mass shootings, skips national anthem

Gabe Kapler walked out for the national anthem before his San Francisco Giants hosted the New York Mets on Wednesday afternoon, then considered leaving. The teams held a moment of silence to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Tex., and Kapler “wanted to walk back inside” during the subsequent anthem, he later wrote on his website, to avoid “a self congratulatory glorification of the ONLY country where these mass shootings take place.”

“Instead I froze,” he wrote. “I felt like a coward. I didn’t want to call attention to myself. I didn’t want to take away from the victims or their families. … But I am not okay with the state of this country. I wish I hadn’t let my discomfort compromise my integrity.”

So Friday night, with the Giants in Cincinnati, the 2021 National League manager of the year followed through on his earlier instinct, staying off the field during the anthem after first telling reporters he would do so “going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country.”

“I don’t expect it to move the needle necessarily,” Kapler said of his gesture. “It’s just something that I feel strongly enough about to take that step.”

Most of the Giants were not on the field during the anthem Friday, according to the Associated Press. The game had been delayed for more than two hours by rain.

“I don’t plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country” – Gabe Kapler pic.twitter.com/J1MdlVL3XI — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 27, 2022

Kapler wrote that he was inspired by his father’s instructions “to stand for the pledge of allegiance when I believed my country was representing its people well or to protest and stay seated when it wasn’t. I don’t believe it is representing us well right now.”

In 2020, Kapler joined several Giants players and coaches in taking a knee during the anthem to protest social injustice, later saying: “I see nothing more American than standing up for what you believe in. I see nothing more patriotic than peaceful protests when things are frustrating and upsetting.”

In his blog post this week, Kapler decried politicians who “decide that the lobbyist and gun industries are more important than our children’s freedom to go to school without needing bulletproof backpacks and active shooter drills” and lamented that police in Uvalde didn’t stop the gunman for about an hour. He acknowledged that thousands of fans were using Wednesday’s Mets/Giants game “to escape the horrors of the world for just a little bit” and that thousands of others “wouldn’t understand the gesture and would take it as an offense to the military, to veterans, to themselves.”

But he told reporters that he needed several days to crystallize his thinking on the issue and to articulate them to others.

“I knew that I was not in my best space mentally and I knew that it was in connection with some of the hypocrisy of standing for the national anthem and how it coincided with the moment of silence and how those two things didn’t sync up well for me, but I wasn’t quite sure, I couldn’t make sense of it in real time,” Kapler said. “And it took me a couple of days to pull all my thoughts together and to be able to articulate them clearly. Sometimes that happens for me.”

Kapler, 46, is in his third season managing the Giants. He managed the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018 and 2019.

