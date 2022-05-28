Glenelg denies Patuxent’s pursuit of perfection in 2A baseball title game

Placeholder while article actions load

The Glenelg baseball team had just three wins in six games after taking a 12-run beating from River Hill. Even as the Gladiators rattled off eight straight victories and eventually found themselves as the No. 6 seed in the Maryland 2A state tournament, Coach Steve Tiffany said no one was expecting much.

But in Saturday’s championship game against Patuxent, the state’s last remaining undefeated team, Glenelg overcame one last challenge. It prevailed the way it has all season: with excellent pitching, stellar fielding and a clutch hit.

“Our kids weren’t scared,” Tiffany said. “Our kids knew that if we played our brand of baseball … and got one timely hit, that’s how you beat really good teams.”

Glenelg was victorious, 4-1, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf thanks to Nick Duvall, who provided six innings of one-run ball and contributed the winning hit, too.

Advertisement

Glenelg (19-5) claimed its sixth state title and its first 2A championship since 1995. Patuxent (24-1), making its third title game appearance, fell a win short of both a perfect season and its first state championship.

Solid pitching and a stingy defense carried the Gladiators to their first state title since 1999: Glenelg allowed just eight runs in five postseason games. In the first three games, it was thanks to the mound work of Duvall and sophomore Zach Lafountain.

“They don’t even need relievers,” junior Jackson Kelley said. “They’ve been unbelievable in the postseason.”

Duvall kept Patuxent — which came in averaging more than 10 runs per game — off the scoreboard until a fourth-inning hit from Nathan Robey knotted it at 1. In the sixth, the junior changed the game with that timely hit the Gladiators were searching for. With the bases loaded and two outs, he rocketed the ball down the left-field line for a bases-clearing double and a 4-1 lead.

Approaching his maximum pitch count, Duvall ceded the mound to Kelley for the seventh inning. After not pitching in the first three games of the postseason, Kelley closed the final two games — an extra-innings win over North East and Saturday’s victory over the Panthers, when he got a strikeout to end it.

“When he gets his spot,” Duvall said, “he does his job and gets it done.”

GiftOutline Gift Article