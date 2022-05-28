Unbeaten Maryland overpowers Princeton, will play for lacrosse national title

Placeholder while article actions load

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Saturday’s wait was worth it for the Maryland men’s lacrosse team. The top-seeded Terrapins started their NCAA tournament semifinal at Rentschler Field four hours late after weather snarled the day’s schedule, then finished off Princeton, 13-8, to move within a victory of an undefeated season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Logan Wisnauskas scored four goals to become Maryland’s career leading scorer, Keegan Khan had three goals and two assists, and Logan McNaney made a career-high 19 saves for Maryland, which has won 34 of its past 35 games — the lone loss coming against Virginia in last year’s national title game.

Maryland (17-0) will meet seventh-seeded Cornell (13-4), a 17-10 winner over sixth-seeded Rutgers, in Monday’s title game. The Terps will play in their second consecutive championship game and their seventh in 12 seasons under Coach John Tillman while aiming to become the first undefeated national champion since Virginia in 2006.

The Terps also became the first team to reach back-to-back title games with an undefeated record since 1981-82 North Carolina, which won the championship each season.

It wasn’t as overwhelming of a performance as Maryland has become accustomed to. The Terps crushed Vermont and Virginia to reach the semifinals for the ninth time since 2011 but needed a more workmanlike performance to dispatch Princeton for the second time this season.

Erik Peters made 13 saves and Alexander Vardaro scored twice for the fifth-seeded Tigers (11-5), who were making their first semifinal appearance since 2004. That lengthy absence was extended when thunderstorms in the area sent the Cornell-Rutgers game into a 3-hour, 38-minute delay just after halftime began. Instead of starting around 2:30 p.m., Maryland and Princeton didn’t get underway until 6:28 before an announced crowd of 21,668 — the smallest for a semifinal without pandemic restrictions since 2001.

Maryland pounced on the Tigers, building a 5-1 lead by the end of the first quarter after defensive midfielder Bubba Fairman deposited a transition opportunity. Far more concerning than any other on-field development was the departure of short stick defensive midfielder Roman Puglise with a shoulder injury.

The Terps stretched the lead to 7-2 before Princeton caught its greatest break of the game. Maryland long pole John Geppert was flagged for a three-minute nonreleaseable penalty for an illegal body check to the head of Princeton’s Beau Pederson.

The Tigers managed to get within 7-4 by halftime but missed their other three shots on the man-up. When they got their first even-strength possession of the third quarter, the Terps quickly got a goal back when Jonathan Donville found Wisnauskas on the crease.

Maryland then ripped off three goals in a 61-second span — the last two by Owen Murphy in a seven-second stretch — to go up 11-4.

Wisnauskas passed Jared Bernhardt with his 203rd goal with 1:32 remaining. Entering his final game Monday, Wisnauskas ranks fifth in NCAA history in goals.

Saturday also demonstrated McNaney’s fondness for NCAA semifinals. The junior’s career high for saves had been 17 against Duke, which came in last year’s semis on the same field.

