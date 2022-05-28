Kennedy Burke keeps contributing, but the Mystics can’t solve the Sun

Placeholder while article actions load

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Washington Mystics Coach Mike Thibault was thrilled to claim Kennedy Burke off waivers on the day the WNBA season started. What seemed to be a simple addition to help the team’s depth turned out to be so much more. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Burke was in the starting lineup and tied for the team high with 13 points during Saturday night’s 79-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. A notable segment of Mystics fans had hoped the team would retain University of Maryland favorite Katie Benzan, an undrafted rookie, but Burke has done a bit of everything since returning from playing overseas. The 6-foot-1 wing entered Saturday’s game averaging career highs in points (9.0), rebounds (2.0) and steals (1.5).

The versatility of her game is what Thibault loves. She can put the ball on the floor and get to the rim, or she can knock down catch-and-shoot jumpers from the perimeter. On defense, she can defend every position but center. There has been no hesitation to Burke’s game; she has been energetic and aggressive while fitting in seamlessly.

The Mystics’ offense was bogged down for much of Saturday’s game, and it was Burke who came through with timely baskets to keep them in the mix. Her second-quarter three-pointer ended an 11-0 run and cut the Sun’s lead to 29-26. Burke also buried two three-pointers during an 8-3 third-quarter run that gave Washington (6-3) a 47-46 lead.

The Sun (6-2) controlled most of the game as the Mystics shot 40.0 percent, but Connecticut never led by double digits. The Mystics used a 17-5 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters to grab a 66-62 lead, but the Sun used a 15-2 stretch to take a nine-point edge that the visitors never recovered from.

The Sun was led by DeWanna Bonner (14 points, seven rebounds), Alyssa Thomas (14 points, 10 rebounds), Courtney Williams (14 points, seven assists) and Brionna Jones (13 points, eight rebounds). Ariel Atkins had 13 points for the Mystics, and Elizabeth Williams added 12 points and two blocks.

Here’s what to know about the Mystics’ loss:

Missing in action

Both teams were shorthanded amid issues with the WNBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols. The Mystics were without starting forward Alysha Clark, who began showing symptoms Thursday and was held out of practice.

The Sun was missing Coach Curt Miller and assistant Brandi Poole. That left Chris Koclanes as the only coach available, so he ran the show. Connecticut also was without forward Joyner Holmes.

Delle Donne’s schedule

The Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne also sat out, but her absence was another load management decision. The Mystics continue to be careful with her back, which underwent a pair of surgeries and kept her out of all but three games over the previous two seasons.

The two-time MVP is slated to play Tuesday at the Indiana Fever and also is set to be in the lineup at home Friday against the New York Liberty. The Mystics haven’t decided on the plan for a game at Chicago on June 5.

