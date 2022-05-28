Sherwood takes back-to-back 4A baseball titles, this time by mercy rule

Placeholder while article actions load

In a tightly-contested win in the Maryland 4A semifinals against Churchill on Wednesday, Sherwood sophomore Mac Crismond entered for two innings of relief work that secured the Warriors’ spot in the championship game. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Afterward, Crismond — the youngest player on the team — told Coach Sean Davis he wanted to start against Severna Park in the final with an opportunity at back-to-back state titles up for grabs.

Davis honored that request — “He can handle this moment,” the coach said — and Crismond delivered five championship-worthy innings on Saturday at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Crismond allowed one hit and struck out six batters in five innings as Sherwood beat Severna Park, 11-0, by mercy rule.

“I was just attacking the zone more and throwing my curveball for strikes,” Crismond said. “And they couldn’t touch it.”

The Warriors (23-1) became the first school to win consecutive Class 4A titles since the classification was established in 1989.

With eight seniors, Sherwood returned plenty of firepower from its 2021 championship team, which also defeated Severna Park (18-4) in the final.

Ryan Bouma, who had the game-winning hit in extra innings of last year’s matchup, also came through Saturday in earning his second ring. The junior went 2-for-3 with two runs and a pair of RBI singles in the first and second innings.

“It’s nerve-racking in the moment,” the third baseman said. “But I’ve got to get a job done for my team.”

Despite being the reigning champions, Sherwood suffered a 10-run loss to Churchill in the third game of the season that tempered expectations. But fresh talent such as Crismond and DeMatha transfer Amari Allen helped make sure that was Sherwood’s only setback.

“We’re just a team that became stronger as the games got harder,” said Allen, who made a pop in his state final debut, going 3-for-3 with two RBI.

Steady hitting and opportunistic baserunning allowed the Warriors to take a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Runs continued pouring in with three more in the second and four in the fourth.

A hit-by-pitch in the fifth put the Falcons’ James Henson on first with one out. However, a line drive to shortstop Jack Andre was flipped for a double play, and the pile on the mound built with Andre tackling Crismond to the ground in celebration.

Crismond hammered away throughout his first season with the varsity squad, finishing the year 7-0 and getting to raise a trophy for all the hard work.

“Even though I’m the youngest kid on the team, Coach had the confidence in me to win this game,” Crismond said. “It meant a lot to me.”

